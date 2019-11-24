Camille Davenport, the human resources manager at Crothall Healthcare, has been recognized by the Dale Carnegie Training of the Greater Carolinas with the Highest Award for Achievement after graduating from the Dale Carnegie Course: Skills for Success. Davenport received this award as voted on by her peers in the program.
The family law practice area of Wyatt Early Harris Wheeler LLP, a full-service law firm in High Point, has received a Metropolitan Tier 1 ranking in the 2020 Edition of U.S. News — Best Lawyers Best Law Firms. The rankings are based on overall practice area performance, client feedback and peer recognition.
Bell, Davis & Pitt has been named to the list of 2020 Best Law Firms by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers. The firm was recognized across 34 practice areas. Bell, Davis & Pitt earned Tier 1 rankings in the Triad in: Banking and finance law; bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights / insolvency and reorganization law; bet-the-company litigation; corporate law; criminal defense: White-collar; employment law — management; family law; family law mediation; financial services regulation law; litigation — antitrust; litigation — banking and finance; litigation — bankruptcy; litigation — intellectual property; litigation — tax; personal injury litigation — defendants; real estate law; tax law, and trusts and estates law.
Amy Myers Stevens has been named the executive director of The Enrichment Center of Winston-Salem. She replaces Valerie Vizena who retired earlier this year after 12 years as executive director. Stevens is a native of Yadkin County and has worked for the past 10 years with national nonprofits Sunrise Community based in Miami, Fla., and Mosaic based in Omaha, Neb. Both organizations provide services to individuals with disabilities.
Beth Warren has been promoted to retail manager at Reynolda House. She joined the visitor services team at Reynolda in late August and oversees the museum store. Her first day as manager was Nov. 4. Warren retired from HanesBrands where she spent almost 20 years in retail, creative management and operations. She is a graduate of Meredith College and has a degree in art.
Glenn Johnson has been selected to lead industrial design at Collins Aerospace. This involves product aesthetics, user-centered design and consideration of production methods. Previously, Johnson worked at BAE Systems and Airbus. He established the Industrial Design Studio in the Interiors Seating Division. Johnson is a graduate of the Royal College of Art in London, and holds more than 40 patents in interior systems and seating.
