Glenn Johnson has been named a Fellow at Collins Aerospace. The Fellows help develop such projects as autonomous flight, hybrid-electric propulsion and advanced manufacturing. There are 147 Collins Aerospace Fellows, and collectively they have more than 300 advanced degrees and nearly 2,000 patents.
The following area residents received Dogwood Awards from N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein. The awards are presented to North Carolinians who are committed to keeping communities safe, healthy and happy.
Chief Catrina Thompson of the Winston-Salem Police Department;
Officer D.K. Evans, a school resource officer for the Greensboro Police Department;
Luka Kinard, a student/speaker on the dangers of e-cigarettes, High Point;
Chief Wayne Scott of the Greensboro Police Department.
Taylor & Taylor, Attorneys at Law, PLLC has received a Metropolitan Tier 1 ranking in the 2020 edition of U.S. News’ Best Lawyers/Best Law Firms for securities litigation and ERISA litigation. The firm was also recognized for its expertise in commercial litigation, banking and finance litigation, intellectual property litigation, and mass tort and class actions litigation (defendants). Taylor & Taylor was founded by Daniel R. Taylor Jr., and his son, E. Winslow Taylor.
Dan Hogue has joined Full Life Counseling and Recovery as a Love First-model interventionist. He has worked in the addiction field since 2005 and has represented several nationally known treatment programs.
Joshua S. Rowland has joined Butler + Burke LLP in Winston-Salem as an associate accountant. He is a native of Greensboro, and received a bachelor’s degree in accounting in 2016 and a master’s degree in accounting in 2019, both from UNCG. Before joining Butler + Burke, Rowland worked at Tempur-Sealy International as an accounts payable coordinator and an accounts receivable associate accountant.
