Ed Rosenberg of Boone has been appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper as a member at-large to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging.
Carmine Plott of Winston-Salem has been appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper as a member of the North Carolina Radiation Protection Commission.
Mitzie Branon of East Bend has been appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper as a member at-large to the North Carolina Rural Electrification Authority.
Tiffani Otey has joined Kilpatrick Townsend as an associate in the firm’s Trademark and Copyright Team in the firm’s Intellectual Property Department in its Winston-Salem office. Her practice focuses on trademark and copyright and includes all aspects of trademark protection, from selection of an available trademark, to protection of the mark under the applicable federal and common laws, to enforcement of that mark against infringements and unauthorized uses. Otey earned her J.D., cum laude, from Wake Forest University and received a B.A. in Sociology and Communications from the University of Maryland.
Chris Robinson has been selected to be in the inaugural Appalachian Leadership Institute. Robinson is vice president of Workforce Development and Community Education, at the Ashe County campus of Wilkes Community College,
Keisha Lucas, a nurse in the Nurse Family Partnership program at Forsyth County Department of Public Health, has been awarded the Tenacious Caregiver Award through the National Service Office of Nurse-Family Partnership. The award is given to a Nurse Family Partnership nurse who exemplifies commitment to the organization’s model and mothers. Lucas has been an NFP nurse for 16 years and has completed more than 5,800 home visits to more than 200 new mothers, first in Guilford County and now in Forsyth County.
Julie Ann Freischlag, M.D., the CEO of Wake Forest Baptist Health and dean of Wake Forest School of Medicine, has been named by Becker’s Hospital Review, a national health care media organization based in Chicago, as one of the 105 Physician Leaders to Know. She is the only health care executive from North Carolina to be included this year. She is one of 17 female executives to make the list and the only woman executive to serve in both roles as CEO of a clinical health care system and dean of a medical school, basic science and clinical research programs.
Mitchell Prime Properties was awarded a Significant Sales Award at the Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate Conference in Washington D.C. This is the second time the company has received this award. Mitchell Prime Properties has received other awards in the past, including the Outstanding Social Media Savvy Award in 2015. Since opening, Mitchell Prime Properties is the only company to be recognized from North Carolina. This hand-selected group of more than 130,000 professionals with properties in more than 74 countries collectively sells over $300 billion of real estate annually, making it the most elite and comprehensive luxury real estate network in the world.
Novant Health’s board of trustees was one of five boards honored at the second annual National Association of Corporate Directors NXT Recognition Awards and named best in the nation for nonprofits. NACD is the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 20,000 corporate board members. The honor recognizes exemplary board-leadership practices that promote diversity and inclusion, ultimately fostering long-term value creation.
