Networking referral groups of the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce meet regularly at the following times: Triad Synergy, 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday; Lions, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, both at the chamber’s office, 411 W Fourth St. For more information, contact Barbette Dunn at bdunn@winstonsalem.com or 336-728-9245.
Small Business Center of Forsyth Technical Community College will offer these free seminars during the week of Oct. 7. All events are at 525 Vine St. unless otherwise indicated: The entrepreneurial mindset: Lessons from the Ice House program, 6 to 8 p.m. Monday; Branding, clarify your message, 8:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesday; Business info to go on research, 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Forsyth Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St.; Finding funding for your nonprofit, 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Forsyth Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St.; Launch challenge meeting, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday; Marketing outside the box: visual storytelling 101, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Center of Design Innovation, 450 Design Ave.; How to start a business, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, email SBC@forsythtech.edu or go to www.forsythtech.edu/services-business/small-business-center.
Surry Community College is offering the following small-business, employment and interview classes in October. All events are at NCWorks Career Center, 541 West Pine St., Mount Airy, unless otherwise indicated: Job search tools will be offered from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at NCWorks Career Center; In Transition will be offered on Wednesdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. through Dec. 4 at Dobson Community Library, 113 S. Crutchfield St., Dobson, as well as from 9:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 at Goodwill Career Connections, 1457 N. Bridge St., Elkin; Mock interview class will be held from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at Goodwill Career Connections, 1457 N. Bridge St., Elkin; Employability Labs will be open for job seekers Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 5 at NCWorks Career Center, and from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at Goodwill Career Connections; Creating an impressive resume will be offered from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at NCWorks Career Center; Dynamic interview techniques will be offered from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at NCWorks Career Center; All things NCWorks.gov will be offered from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at NCWorks Career Center For information about any of the human resources development workshops, contact Forrest Lineberry at 336-386-3244 or lineberryf@surry.edu.
Triad Job Search Network meets from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Covenant United Methodist Church, 1526 Skeet Club Road, High Point. The topics for Tuesday are “Smarting up professionals with dressing up” by Sindy Martin, and “Impress interviewers with good dressing” by Glenn Wise. For more information, call Wise at 336-298-1152 or visit http://tjsn.net, or Ralph May at rdmay51@sc.rr.com, 843-601-3600 or 336-904-6507.
Kernersville Business Association meets at 11:30 a.m. Mondays in Swisher Center of Forsyth Technical Community College,1108 Swisher Center Road, Kernersville. Guests are welcome. Call Gregg Wright at 336-267-6995 or at gregg.wright@web.com.
Triad Business Connection, a business networking group, meets at 7:30 to 8 a.m. Tuesdays at the Golden Corral near Hanes Mall. Call Jon Johnson at 336-905-0987.
Clemmons Goldmine chapter of BNI, a business networking group, meets from 8:15 a.m. Tuesdays in Clemmons Civic Center, 2870 Middlebrook Drive. Call Dan Rath at 336-577-1121 or go to www.clemmonsgoldmine.com.
Triad Business Exchange, a business networking group, meets from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesdays at Omega House restaurant, 1498 Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem. Call Jeff Watson at 336-793-0118.
Forsyth Business Connections meets from 8:30 a.m. on the first and third Tuesdays at Forsyth Technical Community College’s office in Wake Forest Innovation Quarter, 525 Vine St. For more information, email fordkelly41@yahoo.com.
Thomasville Library Toastmasters meets at noon Tuesdays at 14 Randolph St. For more information, call 336-687-7324 or email to SeaNnc1044@aol.com.
Center Stagecoach Toastmasters meets at noon first, third and fifth Tuesdays at Wells Fargo Center, 100 N. Main St. For more information, call 336-732-3367 or email to david.tanner@wellsfargo.com.
VIPS Toastmasters meets at noon on the first, third and fifth Tuesdays at 7730 N. Point Blvd. For more information, call 336-945-3113 or email to jschanker@hotmail.com.
Hanes T-Masters meets at 12:05 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday at Hanesbrands corporate headquarters, 1000 E. Hanes Mill Road. For more information, call 336-519-2184 or email to Alicia.clinton@hanes.com.
High Country Toastmasters meets from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, 259 Pilgrims Way, Boone. For more information, call 704-519-8473 or email to alford.katherine@gmail.com.
Northwestern Toastmasters meet on the first, third and fifth Tuesdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Mayberry’s, 50 Miller St., in Winston-Salem. For more information, call Marcia Barney at 336-712-8183 or e-mail hmbar@aol.com or go to www.nwtm.org.
Professional Women of Winston Salem meets from 11:30 to 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday each month at Founders Club at BB&T Field, 951 Ballpark Way. Non-members are welcome. Register for this event online at https://pwws.org/. For more information, call Brooke Eagle at 336-749-1946.
Empire Toastmasters meets on the first and third Wednesday each month from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. in the West End room at White Family YMCA, 775 West End Blvd. For more, email VPmembership@empire.freetoasthost.com or visit http://4461.toastmasterclubs.org.
Movers & Shakers chapter of BNI, a business networking group, meets from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Thursdays at the Golden Corral at Hanes Mall. Call Bill Dreshfield at 336-996-6243 or visit www.bnimovers.com.
Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce offers the networking group Coffee Connections from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursdays at Bermuda Run Country Club. For more information, email Julia Bennett at julia.ckjbuilds@gmail.com.
Goodwill Professional Center holds a free LinkedIn workshop from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at its 2701 University Parkway facility. Because space is limited, reserving a seat is recommended by calling 336-464-0516 or email to Randy Wooden at rwood-en@goodwillnwnc.org.
Women on a Mission to Earn Commission has a Winston-Salem chapter that meets on the first and third Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bleu Restaurant and Bar off Hanes Mall Boulevard. Gina Mounce is the director. For more information, call 866 757-2611 or go to www.woamtec.com.
Venture Café meets from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Turbine Hall in Bailey Power Plant, 486 Patterson Ave. in Winston-Salem. Networking is from 5 to 6 p.m. and programming from 6 to 8 p.m. The meeting is free and open to the public, geared toward entrepreneurs and innovators. For more information, email Susan Morris at susan@venturecafewinstonsalem.org.
Legal Support Staff of Winston-Salem meets on the second Thursday at 6 p.m. at The Omega House, 1498 Peters Creek Parkway. For membership and meeting information, call Karen Haun at 336-722-5700 or email karenhaun@wrplaw.net.
Winston-Salem Toastmasters meets on the second and fourth Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center, 100 N. Main St. For more information, email to alan.hodgson@dhglip.com.
Forsyth Toastmasters Club meets at 6:15 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays at Mayberry’s restaurant, 50 Miller St. Call Pete Breidenbach at 336-765-2297, email petebrei@juno.com or go to www.oldestwsclub.toastmastersclub.org.
A toastmasters group associated with BizSource meets from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. on the first, third and fifth Thursday each month at the store’s office on the lower level of Hanes Mall near the former Sears store. Guests are welcome. For more information, go to www.thebizsource.net or call Ana Tampana at 336-768-9992.
Mainstream Club Toastmasters meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of the month at Main Street United Methodist Church, 300 S. Main St. in Kernersville. For more information, call 336-404-1188 or email to tvaught@triad.rr.com.
Mercury Toastmasters meets on the second and fourth Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Robinhood YMCA at 3474 Robinhood Road. For more information, call Lois Koufman at 336-924-1248, email to lkoufman@earthlink.net or go to www.mercurytoastmasters.org.
Professionals in Transition, a job search support group, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays at the American Red Cross building at 690 Coliseum Drive. The meeting is free. For more information, go to www.jobsearching.org or call 336-757-1099.
