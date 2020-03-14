Networking referral groups of the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce meet regularly at the following times: Triad Synergy, 8-9 a.m. Tuesday; Lions, 3:30-5 p.m. Tuesday, both at the chamber’s office, 411 W. Fourth St. For more information, contact Barbette Dunn at bdunn@winstonsalem.com or 336-728-9245.
Small Business Center of Forsyth Technical Community College will offer these free seminars during the week of March 16. All events are at 525 Vine St. unless otherwise indicated. Launch challenge, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday; Generating greater results for your business, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, 455 Vine St.; Marketing outside the box, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, West Fifth tower, 500 W. Fifth St.; Your small business taxes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, e-mail SBC@forsythtech.edu or go to www.forsythtech.edu/services-business/small-business-center.
Surry Community College is offering the following small-business, employment and interview classes in March. All events are at NCWorks Career Center, 541 W. Pine St., Mount Airy, unless otherwise indicated. How to write a business plan, 6-8 p.m. March 24 at Yadkin Center; 3 Cs of Small Business Administration, 3-4:30 p.m. March 26 at Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St, Pilot Mountain; In Transition will be offered Wednesdays through May 6 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Dobson Community Library, 113 S. Crutchfield St., Dobson, and from 9:30 a.m. to noon March 24 at Goodwill Career Connections, 1457 N. Bridge St., Elkin; Mock interview class from 1:30-4 p.m. March 24 at Goodwill Career Connections, 1457 N. Bridge St., Elkin; Creating an Impressive Resume will be offered from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at NCWorks Career Center; Dynamic interview techniques will be offered from 1 to 3:30 p.m. March 24 at NCWorks Career Center; Employability Labs will be open for job seekers Mondays through Thursdays through May 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at NCWorks Career Center, from 12:30-5:30 p.m., through May 6 at Dobson Community Library, 113 S. Crutchfield St., Dobson; and from 1:30-5 p.m. March 24 at Goodwill Career Connections; All Things NCWorks.gov from 1-3:30 p.m. March 31 at NCWorks Career Center; For information about any of the human resources development workshops, contact Forrest Lineberry at (336) 386-3244 or lineberryf@surry.edu.
Forsyth Technical Community College offers an employability skills workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays through May 14 at its West campus at 1300 Bolton St. The workshop is free to individuals who are unemployed. The workshop focuses on developing and creating a resume, writing a cover letter, and learning how to network effectively and practice interviewing skills. For more information, call 336-734-7023.
Kernersville Business Association meets at 11:30 a.m. Mondays in Swisher Center of Forsyth Technical Community College, 1108 Swisher Center Road, Kernersville. Guests are welcome. Call Gregg Wright at 336-267-6995 or at gregg.wright@web.com.
Triad Business Connection, a business-networking group, meets at 7:30-8 a.m. Tuesdays at Golden Corral near Hanes Mall. Call Jon Johnson at 336-905-0987.
Clemmons Goldmine chapter of BNI, a business-networking group, meets from 8:15 a.m. Tuesdays in the Clemmons Civic Center, 2870 Middlebrook Drive. Call Dan Rath at 336-577-1121 or go to www.clemmonsgoldmine.com.
Triad Business Exchange, a business-networking group, meets from 8-9 a.m. Tuesdays at Omega House restaurant, 1498 Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem. Call Jeff Watson at 336-793-0118.
Forsyth Business Connections meets at 8:30 a.m. on the first and third Tuesdays at Forsyth Technical Community College’s office in Wake Forest Innovation Quarter, 525 Vine St. For more information, email fordkelly41@yahoo.com.
Triad Job Search Network meets from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Covenant United Methodist Church, 1526 Skeet Club Road, High Point. For more information, call Glenn Wise at (336) 298-1152 or visit http://tjsn.net, or Ralph May at rdmay51@sc.rr.com, 843-601-3600 or 336-904-6507.
Professional Women of Winston Salem meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday each month at Founders Club at BB&T Field, 951 Ballpark Way. Non-members are welcome. Register for this event online at https://pwws.org/. For more information, call Brooke Eagle at 336-749-1946.
Movers & Shakers chapter of BNI, a business-networking group, meets from 7:30-9 a.m. Thursdays at the Golden Corral at Hanes Mall. Call Bill Dreshfield at 336-996-6243 or visit www.bnimovers.com.
Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce offers the networking group Coffee Connections from 9-10 a.m. Thursdays at Bermuda Run Country Club. For more information, email Julia Bennett at julia.ckjbuilds@gmail.com.
Goodwill Professional Center holds a free LinkedIn workshop from 9:30 a.m.-noon Thursday at its 2701 University Parkway facility. Because space is limited, reserving a seat is recommended by calling 336-464-0516 or email to Randy Wooden at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org.
Women on a Mission to Earn Commission has a Winston-Salem chapter that meets on the first and third Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bleu Restaurant and Bar off Hanes Mall Boulevard. Gina Mounce is the director. For more information, call 866-757-2611 or go to www.woamtec.com.
Venture Café meets from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Turbine Hall in Bailey Power Plant, 486 Patterson Ave. in Winston-Salem. Networking is from 5-6 p.m. and programming from 6-8 p.m. Free and open to the public, geared toward entrepreneurs and innovators. Email Susan Morris at susan@venturecafewinstonsalem.org.
Legal Support Staff of Winston-Salem meets on the second Thursday at 6 p.m. at The Omega House, 1498 Peters Creek Parkway. For membership and meeting information, call Karen Haun at 336-722-5700 or email karenhaun@wrplaw.net.
Professionals in Transition, a job-search support group, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays at the American Red Cross building at 690 Coliseum Drive. The meeting is free. For more information, go to www.jobsearching.org or call 336-757-1099.
