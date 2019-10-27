Reed VanderSlik has joined the Baptist Retirement Homes as the president and CEO. He replaces Bill Stillerman who has retired. Stillerman was the organization’s leader for nearly 35 years. VanderSlik has more than 30 years of executive business experience, including more than 15 years of executive leadership in the senior living industry. Previously, VanderSlik was president of a senior living community in Ann Arbor, Mich. He has an MBA from Grand Valley University in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Michael Gable has joined Mitchell Prime Properties. He has experience selling real estate in South Carolina and Pennsylvania, having previously been recognized “Salesman of the Year” and “Sales Manager of the Year.” Gable will work out of Mitchell Prime Properties’ main office in Winston-Salem.
Steven Kennedy of Thomasville, a driver for Averitt Express, has been honored for 20 years of safety.
Wake Forest School of Medicine has been recognized by the American Medical Association for its efforts to improve physician satisfaction and fight physician burnout. It is one of 22 health-care institutions in the country to receive the inaugural AMA Joy in Medicine Recognition. The medical school was honored at the Bronze level for its efforts.
Parks Decorative Hardware and Plumbing, LLC celebrated its grand opening Thursday at its showroom at 130 Stratford Court, Winston-Salem. The 3,500-square-foot showroom provides options of brands and styles for building and remodeling needs. It is owned by John Parks, and Emery Cornatzer is the salesman. They have more than 50 years of experience in the industry.
John Boisture, the chief financial officer of Flow Automotive Companies, has been selected to serve as corporate chairman of the Piedmont Triad Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetic Research Foundation’s 2019 Winston-Salem One Walk. This year’s walk theme is Dr. Seuss on the Loose.
Novant Health has been named one of the three Corporate Champions for Women and Children by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of North Carolina. Organizations recognized as Corporate Champions for Women and Children are selected for their support and assistance to women and children across the state of North Carolina.
