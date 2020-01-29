Bowling results
Countryside Lanes
MEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. T.D. Carmichael (Ridge Care Mxd.) 300; 2. David Hopkins (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 289; 3. Don Conner (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 279; 4. Dan Green (Wilson & Sons Pest Control) 264; 5. Billy Pope (New Alteration Dry Clean) 259; 6. Scottie Rierson (Match Maker for Homes) 256; 7. Maverick Mackovic (AAR Roofing) 245; 8. Tim Lathum (Don Juan Dbls.) 236; 9. Joshua Wheeler (Havoline Exp. Trophy) 234; 10. Todd Grover (Sun. Tea) 230.
MEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. T.D. Carmichael (Ridge Care Mxd.) 761; 2. David Hopkins (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 727; 3. Scottie Rierson (Match Maker for Homes) 724; 4. Don Conner (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 679; 5. Jeremy Coots (Wilson & Sons Pest Control) 677; 6. David Masters (AAR Roofing) 669; 7. Billy Pope (New Era Alteration Dry Clean) 658; 8. Joshua Wheeler (Havoline Exp. Trophy) 652; 9. Todd Grover (Sun. Tea) 602; 10. Tim Lathum (Don Juan Dbls.) 586.
WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Ali Rutherford (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 248; 2. Christin Cole (Havoline Exp. Trophy) 238; 3. (tie) Kristen Stamper (AAR Roofing) and Michelle Leonard (Ridge Care Mxd.) 236; 5. Elizabeth Lefler (Match Maker for Homes) 235; 6. Elizabeth Lefler (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 221; 7. Julie Fox (Subway Club 50) 205; 8. Cynthia Casault (Don Juan Dbls.) 196; 9. Peggy Vance (Outwest Steakhouse) 192; 10. Pat Kane (Mortgage Financial Grp.) 191.
WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Ali Rutherford (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 691; 2. Megan Mabe (Ridge Care Mxd.) 644; 3. Elizabeth Lefler (Match Maker for Homes) 608; 4. Nikki Ellis (AAR Roofing) 597; 5. Elizabeth Lefler (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 584; 6. Julie Fox (Subway Club 50) 569; 7. Christin Cole (Havoline Exp. Trophy) 555; 8. Peggy Vance (Outwest Steakhouse) 542; 9. Cynthia Casault (Don Juan Dbls.) 529; 10. Pat Kane (Sun. Tea) 514.
Creekside Lanes
MEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Brian White (Thurs. Confusion) 289; 2. (tie) Zak Krantz (Hi Rollers) and Chris Hennessey (Hi Rollers) 279; 4. Doug Zambo (Thurs. Confusion) 278; 5. Regis Berisko (Hi Rollers) 277; 6. T.D. Carmichael (Sun. Fun Seekers) 269; 7. (tie) Jeremiah Morrison (Hi Rollers), Jeff Nance (Hi Rollers) and B.J. Duncan (Forever Young) 268; 10. Ron Frazier (Hi Rollers) 258.
MEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. T.D. Carmichael (Sun. Fun Seekers) 771; 2. Regis Berisko (Hi Rollers) 766; 3. Chris Hennessey (Hi Rollers) 763; 4. Mark Brown (Thurs. Confusion) 719; 5. Zak Krantz (Hi Rollers) 717; 6. Brian White (Thurs. Confusion) 716; 7. Lee Hendrix (Thurs. Confusion) 711; 8. B.J. Duncan (Forever Young) 710; 9. (tie) Tater Hill (Thurs. Confusion) and Colton Tedder (Hi Rollers) 704.
WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Kristin Shinn (Hi Rollers) 238; 2. Roxie Carmichael (Hi Rollers) 235; 3. Michelle Leonard (Hi Rollers) 226; 4. (tie) Brenda Ellison (Teachers) and Dawn Patterson (Rec. Teens) 225; 6. (tie) Sheron Sewell (Forever Young), Annie Baylor (Kellys Bars & Grills) and Pat Holiday (Sun. Fun Seekers) 222; 9. Priscilla Byrom (Teachers) 216; 10. Ellen Hodges (Rec. Teens) 215.
WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Kristin Shinn (Hi Rollers) 672; 2. Roxie Carmichael (Hi Rollers) 654; 3. Sheron Sewell (Forever Young) 613; 4. Brenda Ellison (Teachers) 607; 5. Annie Baylor (Kellys Bars & Grills) 597; 6. Roxie Carmichael (Sun. Fun Dbls.) 587; 7. Michelle Leonard (Hi Rollers) 574; 8. Peggy Vance (Kellys Bars & Grills) 564; 9. Carolyn Hairston (Sun. Fun Seekers) 558; 10. Brenda Carroll (Sun. Fun Seekers) 556.
Northside Lanes
MEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. George England (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 300; 2. Devin Lumley (Sun. Moonlighters) 299; 3. Steve Fields (Salem Scr. Trios) 287; 4. (tie) Jimmy Graff (Sun. Moonlighters), Marcus Collins (Salem Scr. Trios), Devin Lumley (Salem Scr. Trios) and Brian Cason (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 279; 8. Ben Jackson Sr. (Sun. Moonlighters) 278; 9. Kevin Bogardus (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 276; 10. (tie) Brian Cason (Salem Scr. Trios) and Kevin Bogardus (Fri. Funtimers Srs.) 269.
MEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Marcus Collins (Salem Scr. Trios) 772; 2. Brian Cason (Salem Scr. Trios) 759; 3. George England (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 751; 4. Mark Borre (Wed. Misfits) 747; 5. Chris Miller (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 746; 6. Devin Lumley (Sun. Moonlighters) 737; 7. Kevin Bogardus (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 735; 8. Brian Cason (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 731; 9. Tom Baker (Salem Scr. Trios) 720; 10. Rayvon Hardy (Salem Scr. Trios) 717.
WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Kasey Brown (Northside Elite) 259; 2. Tabitha Golding (Salem Scr. Trios) 237; 3. (tie) Sandra Evans (Wed. Misfits) and Aaliyah Friend (Northside Elite) 236; 5. Kari Miller (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 216; 6. Linda Norman (Coffee Clubbers) 214; 7. (tie) Lisa Miller (Sun. Moonlighters) and Milika Patel (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 213; 9. Amber Hoots (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 203; 10. (tie) Annie Baylor (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) and Michelle Thompson VEMCO/Twin City Mixed 202.
WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Kasey Brown (Northside Elite) 655; 2. Tabitha Golding (Salem Scr. Trios) 622; 3. Sandra Evans (Wed. Misfits) 619; 4. Amber Hoots (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 566; 5. Aaliyah Friend (Northside Elite) 559; 6. Carol Borre (Wed. Misfits) 553; 7. Michelle Thompson (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 548; 8. Sandra Griggs (Fri. Funtimers Srs.) 545; 9. Melissa Higdon (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 544; 10. Annie Baylor (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 539.
Rural Hall Lanes
MEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. David Bailey (Vemco Tues.) 290; 2. Mark Borre (Vemco Tues.) 279; 3. Chris Lawing (Thurs. Night) 257; 4. Jordan Shelar (Thurs. Night) 253; 5. Terry W. Tuttle (Rec. Teens) 250; 6. Jason Helsabeck (Vemco Tues.) 244; 7. David Bailey (Thurs. Night) 239; 8. Mackie Blackburn (Vemco Tues.) 238; 9. Raymond Daniels Jr. (Thurs. Night) 237; 10. Lonnie Bateman (Vemco Tues.) 235.
MEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Mark Borre (Vemco Tues.) 752; 2. Chris Lawing (Thurs. Night) 701; 3. David Bailey (Vemco Tues.) 696; 4. Terry W. Tuttle (Rec. Teens) 670; 5. David Bailey (Thurs. Night) 652; 6. Raymond Daniels Jr. (Thurs. Night) 644; 7. Lee Chau (Thurs. Night) 636; 8. Mark Borre (Thurs. Night) 626; 9. Delton Ballard (Thurs.Night) 625; 10. (tie) Justin Tuttle (Thurs. Night) and Larry Moore (Vemco Tues.) 618.
WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Carol Borre (Thurs. Night) 233; 2. April Helsabeck (Vemco Tues.) 221; 3. Penny Hall (Rec Teens) 210; 4. Donna M. Tuttle (Vemco Tues.) 204; 5. Brandy Honaker (Thurs. Night) 187; 6. Diane Lineberry (Friendship) 186; 7. Pat Spainhour (Vemco Tues.) 180; 8. Pat Spainhour (Thurs. Night) 178; 9. Ronye Blackburn (Friendship) 175; 10. Lucy Bodenhamer (Rec. Teens) 173.
WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. April Helsabeck (Vemco Tues.) 598; 2. Penny Hall (Rec. Teens) 580; 3. Carol Borre (Thurs. Night) 537; 4. Brandy Honaker (Thurs. Night) 536; 5. Donna M. Tuttle (Vemco Tues.) 527; 6. Ronye Blackburn (Friendship) 477; 7. Marie Butner (Rec. Teens) 476; 8. Jennifer Benfield (Thurs. Night) 474; 9. Marie Butner (Vemco Tues.) 466; 10. Pat Spainhour (Vemco Tues.) 465.
