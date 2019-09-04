Countryside Lanes

MEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Brad Kurth (Ridge Care Mxd.) 269; 2. Glen Smith (Wilson & Sons Pest Control) 263; 3. Jerry Doncsecz (Match Maker for Homes) 257; 4. Errick Tate (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 249; 5. Glen Smith (Brewers Kettle Gootimers) 246; 6. Chris Casault (Sun. Dbls.) 238; 7. David Jackson (Mortgage Financial Group) 226.

MEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Jeremy Bowden (Match Maker for Homes) 706; 2. Glen Smith (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 703; 3. J.J. Morgan (Ridge Care Mxd.) 696; 4. Jamie Hazlett (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 679; 5. Glen Smith (Wilson & Sons Pest Control) 660; 6. Denton Meeks (Sun. Dbls.) 647; 7. David Jackson (Mortgage Financial Group) 585.

WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Elizabeth Lefler (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 246; 2. Ali Rutherford (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 235; 3. Felicia Eubanks (Ridge Care Mxd.) 234; 4. Pat Kane (Mortgage Financial Group) 233; 5. Tina Cole (Sun. Dbls.) 224; 6. Cindy Pashcal (Match Maker for Homes) 211; 7. Terri Green (Wilson & Sons Pest Control) 181.

WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Ali Rutherford (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 649; 2. Felicia Eubanks (Ridge Care Mxd.) 628; 3. Tina Cole (Sun. Dbls.) 605; 4. Elizabeth Lefler (Match Maker for Homes) 592; 5. Elizabeth Lefler (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 571; 6. Pat Kane (Mortgage Financial Group) 542; 7. Terri Green (Wilson & Sons Pest Control) 443.

Creekside Lanes

MEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Chris Carpenter (Hi Rollers) 300; 2. Doug Tompkins (Thurs. Confusion) 276; 3. Zak Krantz (Hi Rollers) 269; 4. Stefan Hennessey (Hi Rollers) 266; 5. Tater Hill (Thurs. Confusion) 258; 6. Nick Pajewski (Thurs. Confusion) 257; 7. (tie) Howard Ward (Teachers) and David Smith Sr. (Hi Rollers) 256; 9. Ryan Haynes (Hi Rollers) 255; 10. David Smith Sr. (Rec. Teens) 247.

MEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Chris Carpenter (Hi Rollers) 771; 2. Stefan Hennessey (Hi Rollers) 748; 3. Doug Tompkins (Thurs. Confusion) 697; 4. Zak Krantz (Hi Rollers) 696; 5. Nick Pajewski (Thurs. Confusion) 694; 6. Tater Hill (Thurs. Confusion) 677; 7. Ryan Haynes (Hi Rollers) 673; 8. Howard Ward (Teachers) 657; 9. Mark Brown (Hi Rollers) 653; 10. David Smith Sr. (Hi Rollers) 649.

WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Kristin Shinn (Hi Rollers) 238; 2. Peggy Vance (Rec. Teens) 225; 3. Michelle Leonard (Hi Rollers) 219; 4. Sharon Pratt (Thurs. Confusion) 215; 5. Floss Lambeth (Rec. Teens) 212; 6. Betty Dulin (Hi Rollers) 206; 7. Mary Jo Brewer (Teachers) 198; 8. Peggy Vance (Thurs. Confusion) 196; 9. Peggy Vance (Kellys Bars & Grills) 194; 10. Brenda Carroll (Hi Rollers) 192.

WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Kristin Shinn (Hi Rollers) 679; 2. Peggy Vance (Rec. Teens) 598; 3. Floss Lambeth (Rec. Teens) 588; 4. Michelle Leonard (Hi Rollers) 586; 5. Peggy Vance (Thurs. Confusion) 553; 6. Brenda Ellison (Teachers) 535; 7. Brenda Carroll (Hi Rollers) 531; 8. Betty Dulin (Hi Rollers) 521; 9. Eddie Wicks (Rec. Teens) 511; 10. Peggy Vance (Kellys Bars & Grills) 506.

Northside Lanes

MEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Antione Robinson (Sun. Moonlighters) 285; 2. George England (Mon. TriMan) 280; 3. Brian Cason (Salem Scr. Trios) 278; 4. Marcus Collins (Salem Scr. Trios) 269; 5. (tie) Chuck Cochrane (Sun. Moonlighters), George England (Salem Scr. Trios and Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 268; 7. (tie) Rayvon Hardy (Salem Scr. Trios) and Mark Borre (Wed. Misfits) 259; 9. Doug Gordon (Wed. Misfits) 258.

MEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Antione Robinson (Sun. Moonlighters) 765; 2. Marcus Collins (Salem Scr. Trios) 740; 3. Brian Cason (Salem Scr. Trios) 738; 4. Steve Fields (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 718; 5. George England (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 715; 6. Tracy Golding (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 712; 7. George England (Salem Scr. Trios) 708; 8. Chris Miller (Wed. Misfits) 707; 9. Leslie Smith (Mon. TriMan) 705; 10. Rayvon Hardy (Salem Scr. Trios) 699.

WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Amber Hoots (Mon. Church Dbls.) 258; 2. Tabitha Golding (Salem Scr. Trios) 245; 3. Earnestine Phillips (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 238; 4. (tie) Amber Hoots (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) and Sandra Griggs (Fri. Funtimers Srs.) 233; 6. Misty Golding (Salem Scr. Trios) 229; 7. (tie) Sandra Evans (Wed. Misfits) and Brenda McKnight (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 226; 9. Linda Thornton (Zaels Florist) 225; 10. Marie Butner (Fri. Funtimers Srs.) 223.

WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Amber Hoots (Mon. Church Dbls.) 651; 2. Misty Golding (Salem Scr. Trios) 637; 3. Sandra Evans (Wed. Misfits) 634; 4. Annie Baylor (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 629; 5. Linda Thornton (Zaels Florist) 628; 6. Amber Hoots (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 610; 7. Tabitha Golding (Salem Scr. Trios) 601; 8. Brenda McKnight (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 597; 9. Sandra Evans (Zaels Florist) 587; 10. Sandra Griggs (Fri. Funtimers Srs.) 569.

Rural Hall Lanes

MEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. (tie) Mark Borre (Vemco Tues.) and Justin Tuttle (Thurs. Night) 245; 3. Chris Lawing (Vemco Tues.) 235; 4. Gary Jones (Vemco Tues.) 233; 5. Mark Borre (Thurs. Night) 231; 6. Tommy Denny (Rec. Teens) 227; 7. Tim DeWael (Vemco Tues.) 217; 8. Joe Ballard (Vemco Tues.) 216; 9. Joe Honaker (Thurs. Night) 215; 10. Raymond Daniels Jr. (Rec. Teens) 212.

MEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Mark Borre (Vemco Tues.) 616; 2. (tie) Justin Tuttle (Thurs. Night) and Tim DeWael (Vemco Tues.) 589; 4. (tie) Mark Borre (Thurs. Night) and Chris Lawing (Vemco Tues.) 587; 6. Raymond Daniels Jr. (Thurs. Night) 586; 7. Tommy Denny (Thurs. Night) 582; 8. Tommy Wilkins (Vemco Tues.) 577; 9. Raymond Daniels Jr. (Rec. Teens) 570; 10. Tommy Denny (Rec. Teens) 528.

WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Carol Borre (Thurs. Night) 216; 2. Donna M. Tuttle (Rec. Teens) 197; 3. Jennifer Benfield (Thurs. Night) 196; 4. Donna M. Tuttle (Vemco Tues.) 190; 5. (tie) Mary Richardson (Thurs. Night) and April Helsabeck (Vemco Tues.) 188; 7. April Helsabeck (Thurs. Night) 184; 8. Karen Vogler (Rec. Teens) 183; 9. Pat Spainhour (Vemco Tues.) 179; 10. Brandy Honaker (Thurs. Night) 172.

WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Carol Borre (Thurs. Night) 581; 2. April Helsabeck (Vemco Tues.) 534; 3. Donna M. Tuttle (Rec. Teens) 532; 4. April Helsabeck (Thurs. Night) 523; 5. Jennifer Benfield (Thurs. Night) 513; 6. Pat Spainhour (Vemco Tues.) 512; 7. Donna M. Tuttle (Vemco Tues.) 497; 8. Brandy Honaker (Thurs. Night) 495; 9. Karen Vogler (Rec. Teens) 494; 10. Pat Spainhour (Thurs. Night) 482.

