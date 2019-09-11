Bowling results

Countryside Lanes

MEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Jimmy Beard (Ridge Care Mxd.) 287; 2. Ricky Harrington (Match Maker for Homes) 267; 3. Travis Griffin (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 270; 4. Marc Zucker (Wilson & Sons Pest Control) 264; 5. Alan Jones (Havoline Exp. Trophy) 255; 6. Doug Loclair (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 245; 7. Tim Hiatt (New Era Alteration Dry Clean) 214; 8. David Sams (Mortgage Financial Group) 213; 9. John Trexler (Subway Club 50) 207.

MEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Jimmy Beard (Ridge Care Mxd.) 762; 2. Chris Weaver (Match Maker for Homes) 732; 3. Travis Griffin (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 697; 4. Dan Green (Wilson & Sons Pest Control) 680; 5. Alan Jones (Havoline Exp. Trophy) 658; 6. Dwayne Miller (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 644; 7. Tim Hiatt (New Era Alteration Dry Clean) 595; 8. David Sams (Mortgage Financial Group) 584; 9. Wayne Robinson (Subway Club 50) 580.

WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Lynn Loclair (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 277; 2. Elizabeth Lefler (Ridge Care Mxd.) 247; 3. Julie Fox (Subway Club 50) 208; 4. Sandra Evans (Match Maker for Homes) 204; 5. Elizabeth Lefler (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 203; 6. Linda Day (New Era Alteration Dry Clean) 193; 7. Peggy Vance (Outwest Steakhouse) 189; 8. Kacy Cline (Wilson & Sons Pest Control) 178; 9. (tie) Pat Kane (Mortgage Financial Group) and Nancy Fish (Mortgage Financial Group) 173.

WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Lynn Loclair (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 655; 2. Elizabeth Lefler (Ridge Care Mxd.) 647; 3. Sandra Evans (Match Maker for Homes) 587; 4. Elizabeth Lefler (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 576; 5. Betty Fulp (Subway Club 50) 552; 6. Peggy Vance (Outwest Steakhouse) 533; 7. Pat Kane (Mortgage Financial Group) 498; 8. Linda Day (New Era Alteration Dry Clean) 495; 9. Sandy Lanier (Havoline Exp. Trophy) 484; 10. Kacy Cline (Wilson & Sons Pest Control) 477.

Creekside Lanes

MEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Nick Pajewski (Thurs. Confusion) 265; 2. Andy Welch (Thurs. Confusion) 245; 3. Jason Brendle (Thurs. Confusion) 243; 4. (tie) Lee Hendrix (Thurs. Confusion) and David Smith Sr. (Forever Young) 242; 6. Justin Wolfe (Thurs. Confusion) 241; 7. Doug Zambo (Thurs. Confusion) 240; 8. B.J. Duncan (Forever Young) 239; 9. Brian White (Thurs. Confusion) 238; 10. Howard Ward (Forever Young) 237.

MEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Justin Wolfe (Thurs. Confusion) 678; 2. Brian White (Thurs. Confusion) 649; 3. Tater Hill (Thurs. Confusion) 647; 4. Eddie Warren (Thurs. Confusion) 645; 5. Howard Ward (Teachers) 642; 6. Eric Myers (Thurs. Confusion) 640; 7. Lee Hendrix (Thurs. Confusion) 637; 8. T.J. Jordan (Thurs. Confusion) 635; 9. David Smith Sr. (Rec. Teens) 629; 10. Dominic Clarke (Thurs. Confusion) 628.

WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Annie Baylor (Kellys Bars & Grills) 245; 2. (tie) Peggy Vance (Kellys Bars & Grills) and Sharon Pratt (Thurs. Confusion) 220; 4. Virginia Ellis (Forever Young) 212; 5. Amy Everhart (Thurs. Confusion) 202; 6. Sheron Sewell (Thurs. Confusion) 201; 7. Sheron Sewell (Forever Young) 195; 8. (tie) Brenda Ellison (Forever Young) and Peggy Vance (Thurs. Confusion) 192; 10. Brenda Ellison (Teachers) 191.

WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Annie Baylor (Kellys Bars & Grills) 645; 2. Virginia Ellis (Forever Young) 589; 3. Sheron Sewell (Forever Young) 568; 4. Sheron Sewell (Thurs. Confusion) 544; 5. Brenda Ellison (Forever Young) 540; 6. Peggy Vance (Thurs. Confusion) 536; 7. Sharon Pratt (Thurs. Confusion) 528; 8. Brenda Ellison (Teachers) 519; 9. Peggy Vance (Kellys Bars & Grills) 515; 10. Carolyn Motsinger (Forever Young) 502.

Northside Lanes

MEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. (tie) Tracy Golding (Salem Scr. Trios), Devin Lumley (Wed. Misfits) and Kevin Bogardus (Fri. Funtimers Srs.) 279; 4. Devin Lumley (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 277; 5. Chuck Cochrane (Salem Scr. Trios) 270; 6. Chris Miller (Wed. Misfits) 269; 7. Rocky Casstevens (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 268; 8. Kevin Bogardus (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 267; 9. George England (Salem Scr. Trios) 265; 10. Kobie Cason (Sat. Y/A) 259.

MEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Kobie Cason (Sat. Y/A) 741; 2. Chris Miller (Wed. Misfits) 737; 3. Tracy Golding (Salem Scr. Trios) 728; 4. Kevin Bogardus (Fri. Funtimers Srs.) 727; 5. Rob Howard (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 720; 6. Marcus Collins (Salem Scr. Trios) 709; 7. (tie) Chuck Cochrane (Salem Scr. Trios) and Kevin Bogardus (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 705; 9. Brian Cason (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 697; 10. Rayvon Hardy (Sun. Moonlighters) 691.

WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Carol Borre (Wed. Misfits) 259; 2. Amber Hoots (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 244; 3. Martha Ore (Zaels Florist) 232; 4. Tabitha Golding (Salem Scr. Trios) 226; 5. (tie) Fedrecia Crump (Fri. Funtimers Srs.) and Sandra Griggs (Fri. Funtimers Srs.) 223; 7. Melissa Higdon (Sun. Moonlighters) 221; 8. Amber Hoots (Salem Scr. Trios) 216; 9. Christy Cason (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 214; 10. Kasey Brown (Northside Elite) 213.

WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Amber Hoots (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 674; 2. Tabitha Golding (Salem Scr. Trios) 605; 3. Sandra Evans (Wed. Misfits) 604; 4. Kasey Brown (Northside Elite) 599; 5. Martha Ore (Zaels Florist) 591; 6. Sandra Griggs (Fri. Funtimers Srs.) 588; 7. Christy Cason (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 586; 8. Carol Borre (Wed. Misfits) 559; 9. Page Walker (Sat. Y/A) 547; 10. (tie) Linda Thornton (Zaels Florist) and Earnestine Phillips (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 545.

Rural Hall Lanes

MEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Raymond Daniels Jr. (Rec. Teens) 289; 2. Terry Tuttle (Vemco Tues.) 279; 3. Justin Tuttle (Thurs. Night) 278; 4. Raymond Daniels Jr. (Thurs. Night) 258; 5. Chris Harmon (Thurs. Night) 256; 6. David Bailey (Vemco Tues.) 244; 7. Jordan Shelar (Thurs. Night) 237; 8. Mark Borre (Thurs. Night) 236; 9. Chris Lawing (Vemco Tues.) 234; 10. Burney Sellers (Thurs. Night) 230.

MEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Justin Tuttle (Thurs. Night) 739; 2. Raymond Daniels Jr. (Rec. Teens) 727; 3. Chris Harmon (Thurs. Night) 711; 4. Raymond Daniels Jr. (Thurs. Night) 697; 5. Terry Tuttle (Vemco Tues.) 690; 6. Chris Lawing (Vemco Tues.) 656; 7. David Bailey (Vemco Tues.) 634; 8. Tommy Denny (Rec. Teens) 631; 9. Kelly Shelton (Vemco Tues.) 603; 10. Tim DeWael (Thurs. Night) 584.

WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Donna M. Tuttle (Vemco Tues.) 217; 2. Mary Richardson (Thurs. Night) 203; 3. April Helsabeck (Vemco Tues.) 191; 4. (tie) Runetta Payne (Vemco Tues.) and Karen Vogler (Rec. Teens) 188; 6. Pat Spainhour (Vemco Tues.) 187; 7. Ann Niten (Vemco Tues.) 184; 8. Jennifer Benfield (Thurs. Night) 177; 9. Brandy Honaker (Thurs. Night) 176; 10. (tie) Lorianne Sandstrom (Vemco Tues.), Donita Denny (Thurs. Night) and Ruth McCall (Thurs. Night) 171.

WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Donna M. Tuttle (Vemco Tues.) 523; 2. Marie Butner (Rec. Teens) 501; 3. Pat Spainhour (Vemco Tues.) 496; 4. Karen Vogler (Rec. Teens) 491; 5. Runetta Payne (Vemco Tues.) 489; 6. Jennifer Benfield (Thurs. Night) 487; 7. Mary Richardson (Thurs. Night) 474; 8. Marie Butner (Vemco Tues.) 470; 9. Brandy Honaker (Thurs. Night) 467; 10. Ann Niten (Vemco Tues.) 466.

