Rural Hall Lanes

MEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. (tie) Mark Borre (Thurs. Night) and Raymond Daniels Jr. (Thurs. Night) 267; 3. Justin Tuttle (Thurs. Night) 257; 4. Terry W. Tuttle (Rec. Teens) 256; 5. Justin Wolfe (Vemco Tues.) 248; 6. Chris Lawing (Vemco Tues.) 245; 7. David Bailey (Thurs. Night) 244; 8. (tie) Tim DeWael (Vemco Tues.) and Joe Honaker (Thurs. Night) 237; 10. Kenneth Bowman (Friendship) 235.

MEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Raymond Daniels Jr. (Thurs. Night) 719; 2. Terry W. Tuttle (Rec. Teens) 708; 3. Justin Tuttle (Thurs. Night) 677; 4. David Bailey (Thurs. Night) 674; 5. Mark Borre (Thurs. Night) 673; 6. Joe Honaker (Thurs. Night) 652; 7. Chris Lawing (Vemco Tues.) 649; 8. Tommy Wilkins (Vemco Tues.) 639; 9. Joe Honaker (Friendship) 627; 10. Justin Wolfe (Vemco Tues.) 617.

WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Pat Spainhour (Thurs. Night) 226; 2. Carol Borre (Thurs. Night) 225; 3. Penny Hall (Rec. Teens) 206; 4. Pat Spainhour (Vemco Tues.) 202; 5. Donna M. Tuttle (Vemco Tues.) 198; 6. Brenda Johnston (Thurs. Night) 191; 7. Lucy Bodenhamer (Rec. Teens) 185; 8. Donna M. Tuttle (Rec. Teens) 182; 9. Jennifer Benfield (Thurs. Night) 176; 10. Ginger Gross (Vemco Tues.) 175.

WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Carol Borre (Thurs. Night) 591; 2. Pat Spainhour (Thurs. Night) 556; 3. Donna M. Tuttle (Vemco Tues.) 534; 4. Penny Hall (Rec. Teens) 528; 5. Jennifer Benfield (Thurs. Night) 505; 6. Lucy Bodenhamer (Rec. Teens) 497; 7. Pat Spainhour (Vemco Tues.) 493; 8. Donna M. Tuttle (Rec. Teens) 486; 9. Runetta Payne (Rec. Teens) 478; 10. Mary Richardson (Vemco Tues.) 457.

