bOWLING RESULTS

AMF Lanes

MEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Regis Berisko (Jonestown Mxd.) 277; 2. Chris Carpenter (Jonestown Mxd.) 269; 3. Lee Mack (Jonestown Mxd.) 267; 4. Billy Keiger (Jonestown Mxd.) 265; 5. Aaron Wilson (Thurs. Mxd.) 264; 6. Zak Krantz (Jonestown Mxd.) 258; 7. Grover Nicholson II (Tues. Mxd.) 256; 8. (tie) Mark Brown (Jonestown Mxd.), Maverick Mackovic (Jonestown Mxd.) and Todd Brown (Tues. Mxd.) 247.

MEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Chris Carpenter (Jonestown Mxd.) 764; 2. Zak Krantz (Jonestown Mxd.) 735; 3. Mark Brown (Jonestown Mxd.) 726; 4. Jim Davis (Daylight Savings) 706; 5. Raymond Finley (Thurs. Mxd.) 700; 6. Grover Nicholson II (Tues. Mxd.) 680; 7. Billy Keiger (Jonestown Mxd.) 679; 8. Andy Heling (Jonestown Mxd.) 677; 9. Ransom Royal (Jonestown Mxd.) 675; 10. Maverick Mackovic (Jonestown Mxd.) 674.

WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Katie Willard (Jonestown Mxd.) 245; 2. Kristin Shinn (Jonestown Mxd.) 225; 3. Michelle Leonard (Jonestown Mxd.) 223; 4. (tie) Samantha Betbeze (Daylight Savings) and Tammy Thompson (Jonestown Mxd.) 216; 6. Tosha Royal (Jonestown Mxd.) 205; 7. Andrea Lanning (Tues. Mxd.) 202; 8. Susan Gordon (Jonestown Mxd.) 195; 9. Laurie Lindsay (Tues. Mxd.) 187; 10. (tie) Bobbie Beard (Jonestown Mxd.) and Katie Spaugh (Jonestown Mxd.) 185.

WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Katie Willard (Jonestown Mxd.) 656; 2. Michelle Leonard (Jonestown Mxd.) 645; 3. Kristin Shinn (Jonestown Mxd.) 634; 4. Tammy Thompson (Jonestown Mxd.) 603; 5. Samantha Betbeze (Daylight Savings) 560; 6. Tosha Royal (Jonestown Mxd.) 559; 7. Susan Gordon (Jonestown Mxd.) 535; 8. Bobbie Beard (Jonestown Mxd.) 524; 9. Deantwane Martin (Jonestown Mxd.) 516; 10. Andrea Lanning (Tues. Mxd.) 512.

Countryside Lanes

MEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. (tie) Sam Watkins (AAR Roofing) and Jimmy Beard (Ridge Care Mxd.) 300; 3. Dan Green (Wilson & Sons Pest Control) 257; 4. Chris Casault (Don Juan Dbls.) 254; 5. Addison Miller (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 248; 6. John Trexler (Subway Club 50) 245; 7. Scott Covington (Match Maker for Homes) 239; 8. Steve Munson (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 237; 9. Chuck Fondaw (Sun. Tea) 234; 10. Joe Volk (New Era Alteration Dry Clean) 226.

MEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Sam Watkins (AAR Roofing) 733; 2. Louise Violette (Ridge Care Mxd.) 715; 3. Glenn Smith (Wilson & Sons Pest Control) 695; 4. Jon Stanyard (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 663; 5. Johnny Freeman (Match Maker for Homes) 649; 6. Travis Griffin (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 630; 7. Chris Casault (Don Juan Dbls.) 628; 8. Chuck Fondaw (Sun. Tea) 602; 9. Dan Reavis (Havoline Exp. Trophy) 576; 10. Anthony Arney (Subway Club 50) 571.

WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Megan Mabe (Ridge Care Mxd.) 258; 2. Elizabeth Lefler (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 242; 3. Christin Cole (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 234; 4. (tie) Betty Fulp (New Era Alteration Dry Clean) and Elizabeth Lefler (Match Maker for Homes) 226; 6. Bonnie Cardwell (Subway Club 50) 210; 7. Pat Kane (Mortgage Financial Grp.) 203; 8. Cynthia Casault (Don Juan Dbls.) 200; 9. Peggy Vance (Outwest Steakhouse) 194; 10. Diane Wooten (Havoline Exp. Trophy) 190.

WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Megan Mabe (Ridge Care Mxd.) 640; 2. Elizabeth Lefler (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 635; 3. Ali Rutherford (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 612; 4. Elizabeth Lefler (Match Maker for Homes) 590; 5. Pat Kane (Mortgage Financial Grp.) 569; 6. Cynthia Casault (Don Juan Dbls.) 564; 7. Betty Fulp (New Alteration Dry Clean) 555; 8. Julie Fox (Subway Club 50) 547; 9. Peggy Vance (Outwest Steakhouse) 545; 10. Diane Wooten (Havoline Exp. Trophy) 514.

Creekside Lanes

MEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Chris Webb (Forever Young) 290; 2. Regis Berisko (Hi Rollers) 280; 3. Mark Brown (Forever Young) 279; 4. Chris Carpenter (Hi Rollers) 278; 5. Kenneth Everhart (Thurs. Confusion) 277; 6. Reggie Bentley (Thurs. Confusion) 267; 7. Justin Wolfe (Hi Rollers) 264; 8. (tie) Rodney Rogers (Hi Rollers) and Zak Krantz (Hi Rollers) 258; 10. Ryan Haynes (Hi Rollers) 257.

MEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Mark Brown (Forever Young) 754; 2. Rodney Rogers (Hi Rollers) 743; 3. Mark Brown (Hi Rollers) 742; 4. Chris Carpenter (Hi Rollers) 738; 5. Regis Berisko (Hi Rollers) 731; 6. Ryan Haynes (Hi Rollers) 720; 7. Reggie Bentley (Hi Rollers) 719; 8. Rayvon Hardy (Forever Young) 715; 9. Chris Webb (Forever Young) 709; 10. A.J. Griffin (Hi Rollers) 693.

WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Christy Cason (Hi Rollers) 258; 2. Kristin Shinn (Hi Rollers) 257; 3. Roxie Carmichael (Sun. Fun Seekers) 239; 4. (tie) Peggy Vance (Thurs. Confusion) and Michelle Leonard (Hi Rollers) 226; 6. (tie) Laurie Kestner (Thurs. Confusion) and Brenda Ellison (Teachers) 224; 8. (tie) Carolyn Hairston (Sun. Fun Seekers) and Virginia Ellis (Forever Young) 212; 10. Annie Baylor (Sun. Fun Seekers) 211.

WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Kristin Shinn (Hi Rollers) 674; 2. Roxie Carmichael (Sun. Fun Seekers) 642; 3. Christy Cason (Hi Rollers) 615; 4. Brenda Ellison (Teachers) 606; 5. Laurie Kestner (Thurs. Confusion) 605; 6. Michelle Leonard (Hi Rollers) 603; 7. Betty Dulin (Hi Rollers) 585; 8. Peggy Vance (Thurs. Confusion) 584; 9. Peggy Vance (Kellys Bars & Grills) 557; 10. Carolyn Hairston (Sun. Fun Seekers) 556.

Northside Lanes

MEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. George England (VEMCO/Twin City Mxd.) 290; 2. (tie) Justin Tuttle (Mon. TriMan) and Chris Miller (Salem Scr. Trios) 289; 4. (tie) James Patrick (Mon. TriMan), Mark Borre (Mon. TriMan) and Tom Baker (Salem Scr. Trios) 279; 8. George England (Mon. TriMan) 278; 9. (tie) Chris Weaver (Sunday Moonlighters), Rayvon Hardy (Mon. TriMan) and Rajive Patel Jr. (VEMCO/Twin City Mxd.) 277.

MEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Chris Miller (Salem Scr. Trios) 784; 2. Jeff Nance (Mon. TriMan) 743; 3. (tie) Ben Jackson Sr. (Sunday Moonlighters) and George England (VEMCO/Twin City Mxd.) 737; 5. Brandon Crotts (Wed. Misfits) 732; 6. Justin Tuttle (Mon. TriMan) 729; 7. Tom Baker (Salem Scr. Trios) 728; 8. Bobby Clark (Mon. TriMan) 726; 9. Mark Borre (Mon. TriMan) 720; 10. Kobie Cason (Sat. Y/A) 712.

WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Kasey Brown (Northside Elite) 269; 2. Amber Hoots (Salem Scr. Trios and VEMCO/Twin City Mxd.) 235; 3. Annie Baylor (VEMCO/Twin City Mxd.) 229; 4. (tie) Tabitha Golding (Salem Scr. Trios) and Marie Butner (Fri. Funtimers Srs.) 216; 6. Donetta Allen (Golden Age Srs.) 215; 7. Carol Borre (Wed. Misfits) 211; 8. Aaliyah Friend (Northside Elite) 209; 9. Scarlette Greene (Fri. Funtimers Srs.) 207.

WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Kasey Brown (Northside Elite) 688; 2. Amber Hoots (VEMCO/Twin City Mxd.) 629; 3. (tie) Tabitha Golding (Salem Scr. Trios) and Annie Baylor (VEMCO/Twin City Mxd.) 618; 5. Aaliyah Friend (Northside Elite) 614; 6. Amber Hoots (Salem Scr. Trios) 590; 7. Amber Hoots (Mon. Dbls.) 573; 8. Sandra Evans (Zaels Florist) 572; 9. Carol Borre (Wed. Misfits) 570; 10. Rachel Robinson (Sun. Moonlighters) 552.

Rural Hall Lanes

MEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Lee Chau (Thurs. Night) 255; 2. Jason Helsabeck (Vemco Tues.) 253; 3. Terry Tuttle (Vemco Tues.) 245; 4. Mark Borre (Thurs. Night) 244; 5. David Bailey (Thurs. Night) 239; 6. Bernie Chlebowski (Friendship) 237; 7. David Bailey (Vemco Tues.) 235; 8. Troy McCloud (Thurs. Night) 233; 9. (tie) Kevin Stafford (Rec. Teens) and Tommy Denny (Thurs. Night) 232.

MEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Lee Chau (Thurs. Night) 702; 2. Justin Tuttle (Thurs. Night) 677; 3. Troy McCloud (Thurs. Night) 674; 4. Chris Lawing (Vemco Tues.) 654; 5. David Bailey (Thurs. Night) 641; 6. (tie) Bernie Chlebowski (Friendship) and Tommy Denny (Thurs. Night) 640; 8. Gary Jones (Rec. Teens) 638; 9. David Bailey (Vemco Tues.) 635; 10. Mark Borre (Thurs. Night) 634.

WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Carol Borre (Thurs. Night) 233; 2. Jennifer Benfield (Thurs. Night) 231; 3. Pat Spainhour (Thurs. Night) 216; 4. (tie) Penny Hall (Rec. Teens) and April Helsabeck (Vemco Tues.) 211; 6. Marie Butner (Vemco Tues.) 185; 7. Pat Spainhour (Vemco Tues.) 184; 8. Donita Denny (Thurs. Night) 182; 9. Mary Bickel (Friendship) 180; 10. Donna M. Tuttle (Rec. Teens) 178.

WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Carol Borre (Thurs. Night) 609; 2. April Helsabeck (Vemco Tues.) 577; 3. Jennifer Benfield (Thurs. Nigth) 568; 4. Penny Hall (Rec. Teens) 543; 5. Pat Spainhour (Vemco Tues.) 537; 6. Pat Spainhour (Thurs. Night) 523; 7. Marie Butner (Vemco Tues.) 517; 8. (tie) Mary Bickel (Friendship) and Ann Niten (Vemco Tues.) 454; 10. Donita Denny (Thurs. Night) 449.

