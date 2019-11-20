bowling results
AMF Lanes
MEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Darrell Dixon (Daylight Savings) 278; 2. John Smith (Jonestown Mxd.) 269; 3. Jason Rothrock (Jonestown Mxd.) 261; 4. (tie) Marc Petteway (Jonestown Mxd.) and Zach Myers (Tues. Mxd.) 258; 6. (tie) Grover Nicholson II (Tues. Mxd.) and Jim Davis (Daylight Savings) 256; 8. Joe Krenzer (Buttons & Bows) 249; 9. Tom Baker (Jonestown Mxd.) 247; 10. (tie) Jason Redd (Jonestown Mxd.) and Thad Valentine (Jonestown Mxd.) 246.
MEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Thad Valentine (Jonestown Mxd.) 719; 2. Grover Nicholson II (Tues. Mxd.) 716; 3. Marc Petteway (Jonestown Mxd.) 706; 4. Tom Baker (Jonestown Mxd.) 696; 5. John Smith (Jonestown Mxd.) 691; 6. Stefan Hennessey (Jonestown Mxd.) 689; 7. Jason Redd (Jonestown Mxd.) 687; 8. Zach Myers (Tues. Mxd.) 683; 9. Jim Davis (Daylight Savings) 672; 10. Deron Gunthrope (Jonestown Mxd.) 668.
WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Tammy Thompson (Jonestown Mxd.) 277; 2. Kristin Shinn (Jonestown Mxd.) 248; 3. Tosha Royal (Jonestown Mxd.) 246; 4. (tie) Michelle Leonard (Jonestown Mxd.) and Wanda Thornton (Thurs. Mxd.) 224; 6. (tie) Katie Willard (Jonestown Mxd.) and Susan Gordon (Jonestown Mxd.) 215; 8. Brenda Hales (Sunshine Mxd.) 203; 9. Bobbie Beard (Jonestown Mxd.) 192; 10. Tasha Heling (Jonestown Mxd.) 189.
WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Tammy Thompson (Jonestown Mxd.) 681; 2. Kristin Shinn (Jonestown Mxd.) 650; 3. Tosha Royal (Jonestown Mxd.) 628; 4. (tie) Katie Willard (Jonestown Mxd.) and Michelle Leonard (Jonestown Mxd.) 598; 6. Susan Gordon (Jonestown Mxd.) 591; 7. Bobbie Beard (Jonestown Mxd.) 556; 8. Wanda Thornton (Thurs. Mxd.) 527; 9. Tasha Heling (Jonestown Mxd.) 503; 10. Louise Sidden (Buttons & Bows) 493.
Countryside Lanes
MEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Frank Gant (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 299; 2. Stefan Hennessey (Ridge Care Mxd.) 279; 3. Jon Stanyard (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 276; 4. John Kopp (AAR Roofing) 268; 5. (tie) Marc Zucker (Wilson & Sons Pest Control) and Von Cisco (Wilson & Sons Pest Control) 257; 7. Dan Reavis (Havoline Exp. Trophy) 255; 8. Mike Roller (Match Maker for Homes) 245; 9. Todd Grover (Sun. Tea) 236; 10. Billy Pope (New Era Alteration Dry Clean) 223.
MEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Marc Zucker (Wilson & Sons Pest Control) 757; 2. John Kopp (AAR Roofing) 750; 3. (tie) Stefan Hennessey (Ridge Care Mxd.) and Jon Stanyard (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 737; 5. Chris Weaver (Match Maker for Homes) 664; 6. Don Conner (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 663; 7. Todd Grover (Sun. Tea) 644; 8. Dan Reavis (Havoline Exp. Trophy) 639; 9. Billy Pope (New Era Alteration Dry Clean) 635; 10. Jeff Hall (Subway Club 50) 568.
WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Elizabeth Lefler (Match Maker for Homes) 279; 2. Megan Mabe (Ridge Care Mxd.) 258; 3. Lynne Leclair (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 230; 4. (tie) Kristen Stamper (AAR Roofing) and Elizabeth Lefler (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 226; 6. Betty Fulp (New Era Alteration Dry Clean) 209; 7. (tie) Linda Barnes (Outwest Steakhouse) and Julie Fox (Subway Club) 200; 9. Pauline Kretchman (Wilson & Sons Pest Control) 197; 10. Pat Kane (Mortgage Financial Grp.) 191.
WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Megan Mabe (Ridge Care Mxd.) 641; 2. Tina Cole (Match Maker for Homes) 632; 3. Kristen Stamper (AAR Roofing) 627; 4. (tie) Lynne Leclair (Weldon Wallace Memorial) and Ali Rutherford (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 612; 6. Elizabeth Lefler (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 605; 7. Pat Kane (Mortgage Financial Grp.) 554; 8. Rhonda Hagar (Don Juan Dbls.) 531; 9. Betty Fulp (New Era Alteration Dry Clean) 523; 10. Linda Barnes (Outwest Steakhouse) 521.
Creekside Lanes
MEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Howard Ward (Teachers) 276; 2. Jason Hargrove (Forever Young) 269; 3. Chris Hennessey (Hi Rollers) 268; 4. (tie) Regis Berisko (Hi Rollers), Howard Ward (Forever Young), Mark Brown (Thurs. Confusion), and Jeff Nance (Thurs. Confusion) 257; 8. Rick Carelli (Hi Rollers) 256; 9. (tie) Dominic Clarke (Thurs. Confusion) and Reggie Tillman (Sun. Fun Seekers) 255.
MEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Chris Hennessey (Hi Rollers) 747; 2. Jeff Nance (Thurs. Confusion) 705; 3. Chris Carpenter (Hi Rollers) 700; 4. Mark Brown (Hi Rollers) 691; 5. Dominic Clarke (Thurs. Confusion) 685; 6. Regis Berisko (Hi Rollers) 678; 7. Howard Ward (Forever Young) 677; 8. Howard Ward (Teachers) 673; 9. T.D. Carmichael (Hi Rollers) 670; 10. Stefan Hennessey (Hi Rollers) 668.
WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Brenda Ellison (Rec. Teens) 235; 2. Roxie Carmichael (Sun. Fun Seekers) 227; 3. Sheron Sewell (Thurs. Confusion) 215; 4. Brenda Ellison (Forever Young) 210; 5. Carolyn Hairston (Sun. Fun Seekers) 205; 6. Sheron Sewell (Forever Young) 201; 7. (tie) Sharon Pratt (Thurs. Confusion) and Brenda Ellison (Teachers) 200; 9. Pat Greene (Kellys Bars & Grills) 198; 10. Tabatha Hutchins (Thurs. Confusion) 197.
WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Brenda Ellison (Rec. Teens) 599; 2. Carolyn Hairston (Sun. Fun Seekers) 578; 3. Roxie Carmichael (Sun. Fun Seekers) 562; 4. Brenda Ellison (Forever Young) 560; 5. Sheron Sewell (Forever Young) 551; 6. Brenda Ellison (Teachers) 548; 7. Annie Baylor (Kellys Bars & Grills) 545; 8. Sheron Sewell (Thurs. Confusion) 538; 9. Sheron Sewell (Teachers) 533; 10. Sharon Pratt (Thurs. Confusion) 525.
Northside Lanes
MEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Eric Willard (Mon. Church Dbls.) 300; 2. George England (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 290; 3. Devin Lumley (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 279; 4. Ben Jackson Sr. (Mon. TriMan) 278; 5. Kobie Cason (Northside Elite) 268; 6. Chris Miller (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 267; 7. Brian Cason (Salem Scr. Trios) 262; 8. (tie) Fred Alford (Sun. Moonlighters), Daniel Anders (Salem Scr. Trios), Brian Cason (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) and Mario Damico (Fri. Funtimers Srs.) 259.
MEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Eric Williard (Mon. Church Dbls.) 766; 2. Brian Cason (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 765; 3. Raymond Daniels (Mon. TriMan) 759; 4. Kobie Cason (Northside Elite) 758; 5. Rob Howard (Salem Scr. Trios) 751; 6. George England (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 748; 7. Devin Lumley (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 745; 8. Brian Cason (Salem Scr. Trios) 743; 9. Daniel Anders (Salem Scr. Trios) 731; 10. Will Pope (Sun. Moonlighters) 728.
WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Annie Baylor (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 247; 2. Michelle Thompson (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 245; 3. Amber Hoots (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 234; 4. Amber Hoots (Salem Scr. Trios) 231; 5. Christy Cason (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 229; 6. Fedrecia Crump (Fri. Funtimers Srs.) 226; 7. Pam Hauser (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 225; 8. Amber Hoots (Sun. Moonlighters) 224; 9. Kasey Brown (Northside Elite) 222; 10. Page Walker (Sat. Y/A) 221.
WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Annie Baylor (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 673; 2. Amber Hoots (Salem Scr. Trios) 667; 3. Carol Borre (Wed. Misfits) 619; 4. Amber Hoots (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 611; 5. Fedrecia Crump (Fri. Funtimers Srs.) 610; 6. Amber Hoots (Mon. Church Dbls.) 602; 7. Kasey Brown (Northside Elite) 599; 8. Earnestine Phillips (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 592; 9. Pat Holiday (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 585; 10. Michelle Thompson (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 584.
Rural Hall Lanes
MEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Delton Ballard (Vemco Tues.) 279; 2. Raymond Daniels Jr. (Rec. Teens) 268; 3. Joe Honaker (Thurs. Night) 258; 4. Larry Moore (Rec. Teens) 256; 5. Justin Tuttle (Thurs. Night) 254; 6. Terry Tuttle (Vemco Tues.) 248; 7. (tie) Jordan Shelar (Thurs. Night) and Chris Lawing (Vemco Tues.) 244; 9. Mark Borre (Thurs. Night) 242; 10. Chris Harmon (Thurs. Night) 237.
MEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Raymond Daniels Jr. (Rec. Teens) 721; 2. Terry Tuttle (Vemco Tues.) 715; 3. (tie) Justin Tuttle (Thurs. Night) and Mark Borre (Thurs. Night) 690; 5. Chris Lawing (Vemco Tues.) 663; 6. Larry Moore (Rec. Teens) 638; 7. (tie) Delton Ballard (Thurs. Night) and Troy McCloud (Thurs. Night) 623; 9. Lee Chau (Thurs. Night) 618; 10. (tie) David Bailey (Thurs. Night) and Jordan Shelar (Thurs. Night) 613.
WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. April Helsabeck (Vemco Tues.) 232; 2. Donna M. Tuttle (Vemco Tues.) 224; 3. April Helsabeck (Thurs. Night) 206; 4. Carol Borre (Thurs. Night) 203; 5. Pat Spainhour (Thurs. Night) 200; 6. Jennifer Benfield (Thurs. Night) 189; 7. Gwyn Young (Vemco Tues.) 184; 8. (tie) Penny Hall (Rec. Teens) and Lucy Bodenhamer (Rec. Teens) 182; 10. (tie) Karen Vogler (Rec. Teens) and Brandy Honaker (Thurs. Night) 179.
WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Carol Borre (Thurs. Night) 589; 2. Donna M. Tuttle (Vemco Tues.) 588; 3. April Helsabeck (Vemco Tues.) 543; 4. April Helsabeck (Thurs. Night) 523; 5. Jennifer Benfield (Thurs. Night) 522; 6. Penny Hall (Rec. Teens) 505; 7. Pat Spainhour (Thurs. Night) 483; 8. Lorianne Sandstrom (Rec. Teens) 472; 9. Karen Vogler (Rec. Teens) 470; 10. Lucy Bodenhamer (Rec. Teens) 478.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.