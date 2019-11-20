bowling results

AMF Lanes

MEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Darrell Dixon (Daylight Savings) 278; 2. John Smith (Jonestown Mxd.) 269; 3. Jason Rothrock (Jonestown Mxd.) 261; 4. (tie) Marc Petteway (Jonestown Mxd.) and Zach Myers (Tues. Mxd.) 258; 6. (tie) Grover Nicholson II (Tues. Mxd.) and Jim Davis (Daylight Savings) 256; 8. Joe Krenzer (Buttons & Bows) 249; 9. Tom Baker (Jonestown Mxd.) 247; 10. (tie) Jason Redd (Jonestown Mxd.) and Thad Valentine (Jonestown Mxd.) 246.

MEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Thad Valentine (Jonestown Mxd.) 719; 2. Grover Nicholson II (Tues. Mxd.) 716; 3. Marc Petteway (Jonestown Mxd.) 706; 4. Tom Baker (Jonestown Mxd.) 696; 5. John Smith (Jonestown Mxd.) 691; 6. Stefan Hennessey (Jonestown Mxd.) 689; 7. Jason Redd (Jonestown Mxd.) 687; 8. Zach Myers (Tues. Mxd.) 683; 9. Jim Davis (Daylight Savings) 672; 10. Deron Gunthrope (Jonestown Mxd.) 668.

WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Tammy Thompson (Jonestown Mxd.) 277; 2. Kristin Shinn (Jonestown Mxd.) 248; 3. Tosha Royal (Jonestown Mxd.) 246; 4. (tie) Michelle Leonard (Jonestown Mxd.) and Wanda Thornton (Thurs. Mxd.) 224; 6. (tie) Katie Willard (Jonestown Mxd.) and Susan Gordon (Jonestown Mxd.) 215; 8. Brenda Hales (Sunshine Mxd.) 203; 9. Bobbie Beard (Jonestown Mxd.) 192; 10. Tasha Heling (Jonestown Mxd.) 189.

WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Tammy Thompson (Jonestown Mxd.) 681; 2. Kristin Shinn (Jonestown Mxd.) 650; 3. Tosha Royal (Jonestown Mxd.) 628; 4. (tie) Katie Willard (Jonestown Mxd.) and Michelle Leonard (Jonestown Mxd.) 598; 6. Susan Gordon (Jonestown Mxd.) 591; 7. Bobbie Beard (Jonestown Mxd.) 556; 8. Wanda Thornton (Thurs. Mxd.) 527; 9. Tasha Heling (Jonestown Mxd.) 503; 10. Louise Sidden (Buttons & Bows) 493.

Countryside Lanes

MEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Frank Gant (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 299; 2. Stefan Hennessey (Ridge Care Mxd.) 279; 3. Jon Stanyard (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 276; 4. John Kopp (AAR Roofing) 268; 5. (tie) Marc Zucker (Wilson & Sons Pest Control) and Von Cisco (Wilson & Sons Pest Control) 257; 7. Dan Reavis (Havoline Exp. Trophy) 255; 8. Mike Roller (Match Maker for Homes) 245; 9. Todd Grover (Sun. Tea) 236; 10. Billy Pope (New Era Alteration Dry Clean) 223.

MEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Marc Zucker (Wilson & Sons Pest Control) 757; 2. John Kopp (AAR Roofing) 750; 3. (tie) Stefan Hennessey (Ridge Care Mxd.) and Jon Stanyard (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 737; 5. Chris Weaver (Match Maker for Homes) 664; 6. Don Conner (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 663; 7. Todd Grover (Sun. Tea) 644; 8. Dan Reavis (Havoline Exp. Trophy) 639; 9. Billy Pope (New Era Alteration Dry Clean) 635; 10. Jeff Hall (Subway Club 50) 568.

WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Elizabeth Lefler (Match Maker for Homes) 279; 2. Megan Mabe (Ridge Care Mxd.) 258; 3. Lynne Leclair (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 230; 4. (tie) Kristen Stamper (AAR Roofing) and Elizabeth Lefler (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 226; 6. Betty Fulp (New Era Alteration Dry Clean) 209; 7. (tie) Linda Barnes (Outwest Steakhouse) and Julie Fox (Subway Club) 200; 9. Pauline Kretchman (Wilson & Sons Pest Control) 197; 10. Pat Kane (Mortgage Financial Grp.) 191.

WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Megan Mabe (Ridge Care Mxd.) 641; 2. Tina Cole (Match Maker for Homes) 632; 3. Kristen Stamper (AAR Roofing) 627; 4. (tie) Lynne Leclair (Weldon Wallace Memorial) and Ali Rutherford (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 612; 6. Elizabeth Lefler (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 605; 7. Pat Kane (Mortgage Financial Grp.) 554; 8. Rhonda Hagar (Don Juan Dbls.) 531; 9. Betty Fulp (New Era Alteration Dry Clean) 523; 10. Linda Barnes (Outwest Steakhouse) 521.

Creekside Lanes

MEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Howard Ward (Teachers) 276; 2. Jason Hargrove (Forever Young) 269; 3. Chris Hennessey (Hi Rollers) 268; 4. (tie) Regis Berisko (Hi Rollers), Howard Ward (Forever Young), Mark Brown (Thurs. Confusion), and Jeff Nance (Thurs. Confusion) 257; 8. Rick Carelli (Hi Rollers) 256; 9. (tie) Dominic Clarke (Thurs. Confusion) and Reggie Tillman (Sun. Fun Seekers) 255.

MEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Chris Hennessey (Hi Rollers) 747; 2. Jeff Nance (Thurs. Confusion) 705; 3. Chris Carpenter (Hi Rollers) 700; 4. Mark Brown (Hi Rollers) 691; 5. Dominic Clarke (Thurs. Confusion) 685; 6. Regis Berisko (Hi Rollers) 678; 7. Howard Ward (Forever Young) 677; 8. Howard Ward (Teachers) 673; 9. T.D. Carmichael (Hi Rollers) 670; 10. Stefan Hennessey (Hi Rollers) 668.

WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Brenda Ellison (Rec. Teens) 235; 2. Roxie Carmichael (Sun. Fun Seekers) 227; 3. Sheron Sewell (Thurs. Confusion) 215; 4. Brenda Ellison (Forever Young) 210; 5. Carolyn Hairston (Sun. Fun Seekers) 205; 6. Sheron Sewell (Forever Young) 201; 7. (tie) Sharon Pratt (Thurs. Confusion) and Brenda Ellison (Teachers) 200; 9. Pat Greene (Kellys Bars & Grills) 198; 10. Tabatha Hutchins (Thurs. Confusion) 197.

WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Brenda Ellison (Rec. Teens) 599; 2. Carolyn Hairston (Sun. Fun Seekers) 578; 3. Roxie Carmichael (Sun. Fun Seekers) 562; 4. Brenda Ellison (Forever Young) 560; 5. Sheron Sewell (Forever Young) 551; 6. Brenda Ellison (Teachers) 548; 7. Annie Baylor (Kellys Bars & Grills) 545; 8. Sheron Sewell (Thurs. Confusion) 538; 9. Sheron Sewell (Teachers) 533; 10. Sharon Pratt (Thurs. Confusion) 525.

Northside Lanes

MEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Eric Willard (Mon. Church Dbls.) 300; 2. George England (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 290; 3. Devin Lumley (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 279; 4. Ben Jackson Sr. (Mon. TriMan) 278; 5. Kobie Cason (Northside Elite) 268; 6. Chris Miller (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 267; 7. Brian Cason (Salem Scr. Trios) 262; 8. (tie) Fred Alford (Sun. Moonlighters), Daniel Anders (Salem Scr. Trios), Brian Cason (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) and Mario Damico (Fri. Funtimers Srs.) 259.

MEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Eric Williard (Mon. Church Dbls.) 766; 2. Brian Cason (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 765; 3. Raymond Daniels (Mon. TriMan) 759; 4. Kobie Cason (Northside Elite) 758; 5. Rob Howard (Salem Scr. Trios) 751; 6. George England (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 748; 7. Devin Lumley (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 745; 8. Brian Cason (Salem Scr. Trios) 743; 9. Daniel Anders (Salem Scr. Trios) 731; 10. Will Pope (Sun. Moonlighters) 728.

WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Annie Baylor (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 247; 2. Michelle Thompson (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 245; 3. Amber Hoots (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 234; 4. Amber Hoots (Salem Scr. Trios) 231; 5. Christy Cason (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 229; 6. Fedrecia Crump (Fri. Funtimers Srs.) 226; 7. Pam Hauser (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 225; 8. Amber Hoots (Sun. Moonlighters) 224; 9. Kasey Brown (Northside Elite) 222; 10. Page Walker (Sat. Y/A) 221.

WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Annie Baylor (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 673; 2. Amber Hoots (Salem Scr. Trios) 667; 3. Carol Borre (Wed. Misfits) 619; 4. Amber Hoots (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 611; 5. Fedrecia Crump (Fri. Funtimers Srs.) 610; 6. Amber Hoots (Mon. Church Dbls.) 602; 7. Kasey Brown (Northside Elite) 599; 8. Earnestine Phillips (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 592; 9. Pat Holiday (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 585; 10. Michelle Thompson (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 584.

Rural Hall Lanes

MEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Delton Ballard (Vemco Tues.) 279; 2. Raymond Daniels Jr. (Rec. Teens) 268; 3. Joe Honaker (Thurs. Night) 258; 4. Larry Moore (Rec. Teens) 256; 5. Justin Tuttle (Thurs. Night) 254; 6. Terry Tuttle (Vemco Tues.) 248; 7. (tie) Jordan Shelar (Thurs. Night) and Chris Lawing (Vemco Tues.) 244; 9. Mark Borre (Thurs. Night) 242; 10. Chris Harmon (Thurs. Night) 237.

MEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Raymond Daniels Jr. (Rec. Teens) 721; 2. Terry Tuttle (Vemco Tues.) 715; 3. (tie) Justin Tuttle (Thurs. Night) and Mark Borre (Thurs. Night) 690; 5. Chris Lawing (Vemco Tues.) 663; 6. Larry Moore (Rec. Teens) 638; 7. (tie) Delton Ballard (Thurs. Night) and Troy McCloud (Thurs. Night) 623; 9. Lee Chau (Thurs. Night) 618; 10. (tie) David Bailey (Thurs. Night) and Jordan Shelar (Thurs. Night) 613.

WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. April Helsabeck (Vemco Tues.) 232; 2. Donna M. Tuttle (Vemco Tues.) 224; 3. April Helsabeck (Thurs. Night) 206; 4. Carol Borre (Thurs. Night) 203; 5. Pat Spainhour (Thurs. Night) 200; 6. Jennifer Benfield (Thurs. Night) 189; 7. Gwyn Young (Vemco Tues.) 184; 8. (tie) Penny Hall (Rec. Teens) and Lucy Bodenhamer (Rec. Teens) 182; 10. (tie) Karen Vogler (Rec. Teens) and Brandy Honaker (Thurs. Night) 179.

WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Carol Borre (Thurs. Night) 589; 2. Donna M. Tuttle (Vemco Tues.) 588; 3. April Helsabeck (Vemco Tues.) 543; 4. April Helsabeck (Thurs. Night) 523; 5. Jennifer Benfield (Thurs. Night) 522; 6. Penny Hall (Rec. Teens) 505; 7. Pat Spainhour (Thurs. Night) 483; 8. Lorianne Sandstrom (Rec. Teens) 472; 9. Karen Vogler (Rec. Teens) 470; 10. Lucy Bodenhamer (Rec. Teens) 478.

