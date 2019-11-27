Bowling results
AMF Lanes
MEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Mark Anderson (Jonestown Mxd.) 300; 2. John Smith (Jonestown Mxd.) 296; 3. Jay Luke (Jonestown Mxd.) 278; 4. Regis Berisko (Jonestown Mxd.) 268; 5. Marcus Taylor (Jonestown Mxd.) 267; 6. Danny Allain (Tues. Mxd.) 263; 7. (tie) T.D. Carmichael (Jonestown Mxd.) and Zak Krantz (Jonestown Mxd.) 258; 9. Chris Carpenter (Jonestown Mxd.) 250; 10. Chris Webb (Jonestown Mxd.) 248.
MEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. John Smith (Jonestown Mxd.) 749; 2. Jamie Patton (Jonestown Mxd.) 704; 3. Mark Anderson (Jonestown Mxd.) 703; 4. Chris Carpenter (Jonestown Mxd.) 690; 5. T.D. Carmichael (Jonestown Mxd.) 683; 6. Regis Berisko (Jonestown Mxd.) 675; 7. Zak Krantz (Jonestown Mxd.) 672; 8. Chris Webb (Jonestown Mxd.) 662; 9. Ransom Royal (Jonestown Mxd.) 658; 10. S.J. Culbertson (Jonestown Mxd.) 657.
WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Susan Gordon (Jonestown Mxd.) 247; 2. Tammy Thompson (Jonestown Mxd.) 244; 3. Andrea Lanning (Tues. Mxd.) 243; 4. Kristin Shinn (Jonestown Mxd.) 233; 5. Katie Willard (Jonestown Mxd.) 213; 6. Tosha Royal (Jonestown Mxd.) 206; 7. Samantha Betbeze (Daylight Savings) 201; 8. Ashley Goodwin (Jonestown Mxd.) 198; 9. Michelle Leonard (Jonestown Mxd.) 194; 10. Louise Sidden (Buttons & Bows) 193.
WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Tammy Thompson (Jonestown Mxd.) 637; 2. (tie) Katie Willard (Jonestown Mxd.), Kristin Shinn (Jonestown Mxd.) and Susan Gordon (Jonestown Mxd.) 619; 5. Andrea Lanning (Tues. Mxd.) 586; 6. Tosha Royal (Jonestown Mxd.) 550; 7. Michelle Leonard (Jonestown Mxd.) 598; 8. Dawn Wagner (Tues. Mxd.) 497; 9. (tie) Janet Minor (Thurs. Mxd.) and Wanda Thornton (Thurs. Mxd.) 494.
Countryside Lanes
MEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Sam Watkins (AAR Roofing) 300; 2. Jeremy Coots (Wilson & Sons Pest Control) 279; 3. David Konkler (Match Maker for Homes) 277; 4. David Jackson (Mortgage Financial Grp.) 267; 5. Don Foster (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 258; 6. Brad Huff (Ridge Care Mxd.) 257; 7. Raymond Daniels (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 252; 8. Tim Jones (Havoline Exp. Trophy) 249; 9. (tie) John Wall (Don Juan Dbls.) and Tim Lathum (Don Juan Dbls.) 225.
MEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Johnny Freeman (Match Maker for Homes) 755; 2. Sam Watkins (AAR Roofing) 745; 3. David Jackson (Mortgage Financial Grp.) 677; 4. Chris Webb (Ridge Care Mxd.) 669; 5. Dan Green (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 663; 6. Todd Wilson (Wilson & Sons Pest Control) 661; 7. Joshua Wheeler (Havoline Exp. Trophy) 652; 8. Tim Lathum (Don Juan Dbls.) 650; 9. Don Foster (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 646; 10. Perry Reid (New Era Alteration Dry Clean) 565.
WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Lynne Leclair (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 276; 2. Elizabeth Lefler (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 238; 3. (tie) Megan Mabe (Ridge Care Mxd.) and Bridgette Tripp (Ridge Care Mxd.) 237; 5. Toby Steele (Match Maker for Homes) 234; 6. Myah Jones (AAR Roofing) 232; 7. Josie Eckler (Outwest Steakhouse) 215; 8. Nancy Jackson (Mortgage Financial Grp.) 214; 9. Pat Kane (Sun. Tea) 210; 10. Julie Fox (Subway Club 50) 204.
WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. (tie) Megan Mabe (Ridge Care Mxd.) and Lynne Leclair (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 668; 3. Elizabeth Lefler (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 625; 4. Elizabeth Lefler (Match Maker for Homes) 621; 5. Kristen Stamper (AAR Roofing) 566; 6. Julie Fox (Subway Club 50) 558; 7. Peggy Vance (Outwest Steakhouse) 557; 8. Pat Kane (Mortgage Financial Grp.) 538; 9. Virginia Ellis (Don Juan Dbls.) 535; 10. Pat Kane (Sun. Tea) 511.
Creekside Lanes
MEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. (tie) Tater Hill (Hi Rollers) and Nick Pajewski (Thurs. Confusion) 279; 3. Reggie Tillman (Sun. Fun Seekers) 277; 4. Justin Wolfe (Thurs. Confusion) 269; 5. Ronnie Wilkes (Hi Rollers) 268; 6. Justin Wolfe (Thurs. Confusion) 267; 7. Chris Huff (Hi Rollers) 266; 8. (tie) Zak Krantz (Hi Rollers) and Ryan Haynes (Hi Rollers) 265; 10. Thomas Brown (Hi Rollers) 235.
MEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Reggie Tillman (Sun. Fun Seekers) 748; 2. Mark Brown (Thurs. Confusion) 733; 3. (tie) Justin Wolfe (Thurs. Confusion) and Zak Krantz (Hi Rollers) 729; 5. Dominic Clarke (Thurs. Confusion) 723; 6. Mo Morrison (Forever Young) 695; 7. (tie) Thad Valentine (Hi Rollers), Chris Carpenter (Hi Rollers) and T.D. Carmichael (Sun. Fun Seekers) 694; 10. Tater Hill (Thurs. Confusion) 686.
WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. (tie) Roxie Carmichael (Sun. Fun Seekers) and Kristin Shinn (Hi Rollers) 226; 3. Annie Baylor (Sun. Fun Seekers) 222; 4. Annie Baylor (Kellys Bars & Grills) 216; 5. Sharon Pratt (Thurs. Confusion) 214; 6. Betty Dulin (Hi Rollers) 213; 7. Page Walker (Kellys Bars & Grills) 212; 8. Peggy Hawkins (Thurs. Confusion) 211; 9. Peggy Vance (Kellys Bars & Grills) 210; Brenda Ellison (Rec. Teens) 206.
WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Annie Baylor (Sun. Fun Seekers) 626; 2. (tie) Kristin Shinn (Hi Rollers) and Roxie Carmichael (Sun. Fun Seekers) 622; 4. Annie Baylor (Kellys Bars & Grills) 578; 5. Sheron Sewell (Thurs. Confusion) 571; 6. (tie) Sharon Pratt (Thurs. Confusion) and Christy Cason (Hi Rollers) 568; 8. Carolyn Hairston (Sun. Fun Seekers) 559; 9. Cynthia Baskin (Sun. Fun Seekers) 558; 10. Ellen Hodges (Teachers) 553.
Northside Lanes
MEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Chris Lawing (Wed. Misfits) 290; 2. Devin Lumley (Sun. Moonlighters) 289; 3. George England (Salem Scr. Trios) 279; 4. Justin Tuttle (Mon. TriMan) 277; 5. Doyle Webster (Wed. Misfits) 275; 6. Will Pope (Sun. Moonlighters) 270; 7. Chuck Cochrane (Salem Scr. Trios) 269; 8. Ike Hill (Fri. Funtimers Srs.) 267; 9. James Clyburn (Mon. TriMan) 266; 10. Alexander Hill (Wed. Misfits) 265.
MEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Justin Tuttle (Mon. TriMan) 747; 2. Chuck Cochrane (Salem Scr. Trios) 746; 3. Chris Miller (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 741; 4. Kim Pooley (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 739; 5. Daniel Anders (Salem Scr. Trios) 738; 6. Tom Baker (Salem Scr. Trios) 735; 7. Tracy Golding (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 720; 8. Rob Howard (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 705; 9. (tie) John Bailey II (Mon. TriMan) and Rayvon Hardy (Mon. TriMan) 704.
WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Earnestine Phillips (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 255; 2. (tie) Sandra Evans (Zaels Florist) and Kasey Brown (Northside Elite) 246; 4. Annie Baylor (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 237; 5. Carol Borre (Wed. Misfits) 233; 6. Velmar Faison (Golden Age Srs.) 229; 7. (tie) Amber Hoots (Mon. Church Dbls.) and Fedrecia Crump (Fri. Funtimers Srs.) 228; 9. Linda Norman (Coffee Clubbers) 215; 10. Martha Ore (Zaels Florist) 210.
WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Annie Baylor (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 676; 2. Kasey Brown (Northside Elite) 653; 3. Carol Borre (Wed. Misfits) 647; 4. Sandra Evans (Zaels Florist) 635; 5. Fedrecia Crump (Fri. Funtimers Srs.) 614; 6. Amber Hoots (Mon. Church Dbls.) 599; 7. Amber Hoots (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 595; 8. Linda Norman (Coffee Clubbers) 570; 9. Aaliyah Friend (Northside Elite) 561; 10. Stacy Hairston (Wed. Misfits) 560.
Rural Hall Lanes
MEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Justin Wolfe (Vemco Tues.) 257; 2. (tie) Gary Jones (Friendship) and Mark Borre (Thurs. Night) 245; 4. Robbie Voss (Friendship) 237; 5. Justin Tuttle (Thurs. Night) 236; 6. Terry Tuttle (Rec. Teens) 234; 7. Terry Tuttle (Vemco Tues.) 231; 8. Chris Lawing (Vemco Tues.) 226; 9. Kenneth Bowman (Vemco Tues.) 224; 10. David Bailey (Vemco Tues.) 223.
MEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Terry Tuttle (Vemco Tues.) 676; 2. Justin Tuttle (Thurs. Night) 668; 3. Mark Borre (Thurs. Night) 652; 4. Justin Wolfe (Vemco Tues.) 642; 5. Terry Tuttle (Vemco Tues.) 641; 6. David Bailey (Vemco Tues.) 637; 7. Kenneth Bowman (Friendship) 625; 8. Chris Lawing (Vemco Tues.) 618; 9. Gary Jones (Friendship) 599; 10. Jason Helsabeck (Thurs. Night) 597.
WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Carol Borre (Thurs. Night) 233; 2. Becky Haynes (Rec. Teens) 225; 3. Pat Spainhour (Vemco Tues.) 203; 4. Jennifer Benfield (Thurs. Night) 198; 5. April Helsabeck (Vemco Tues.) 194; 6. Donna M. Tuttle (Vemco Tues.) 190; 7. Ann Niten (Vemco Tues.) 189; 8. Penny Hall (Rec. Teens) 188; 9. Donita Denny (Thurs. Night) 183; 10. (tie) Lucy Bodenhamer (Rec. Teens), Marie Butner (Rec. Teens) and Barbara Dunnigan (Rec. Teens) 179.
WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Carol Borre (Thurs. Night ) 636; 2. Becky Haynes (Rec. Teens) 596; 3. Pat Spainhour (Thurs. Night) 568; 4. April Helsabeck (Vemco Tues.) 547; 5. Penny Hall (Rec. Teens) 509; 6. Jennifer Benfield (Thurs. Night) 508; 7. (tie) Donita Denny (Thurs. Night) and Donna M. Tuttle (Vemco Tues.) 506; 9. Brandy Honaker (Thurs. Night) 492; 10. Ann Niten (Vemco Tues.) 491.
