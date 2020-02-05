Bowling results
Countryside Lanes
MEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. (tie) Neal Burton (Ridge Care Mxd.) and Doug Honn (Ridge Care Mxd.) 278; 3. Frank Grant (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 277; 4. Mike Roller (Match Maker for Homes) 276; 5. Joe Ballard (Wilson & Sons Pest Control) 275; 6. Chuck Fondaw (Sun. Tea) 256; 7. Joshua Wheeler (AAR Roofing) 248; 8. David Hopkins (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 245; 9. Jeff Hall (Subway Club 50) 233; 10. Joshua Wheeler (Havoline Exp. Trophy) 227.
MEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. David Tatum (Ridge Care Mxd.) 740; 2. Joe Ballard (Wilson & Sons Pest Control) 713; 3. Brian Nelson (Match Maker for Homes) 701; 4. Josh Wheeler (AAR Roofing) 678; 5. Chris Brenanstall (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 669; 6. Raymond Daniels (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 660; 7. Chuck Fondaw (Sun. Tea) 652; 8. Chris Casault (Don Juan Dbls.) 629; 9. Joshua Wheeler (Havoline Exp. Trophy) 624; 10. David Jackson (Mortgage Financial Grp.) 588.
WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Calissa Carelli (Ridge Care Mxd.) 255; 2. Ali Rutherford (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 246; 3. Diana Cassell (Match Maker for Homes) 242; 4. Julie Fox (Subway Club 50) 233; 5. Peggy Vance (Outwest Steakhouse) 224; 6. Christin Cole (Havoline Exp. Trophy) 214; 7. Kristen Stamper (AAR Roofing) 202; 8. Pat Kane (Mortgage Financial Grp.) 198; 9. Pauline Kretchman (Wilson & Sons Pest Control) 182; 10. Alyssa Caudill (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 181.
WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Ali Rutherford (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 655; 2. Julie Fox (Subway Club 50) 647; 3. Megan Mabe (Ridge Care Mxd.) 634; 4. Joan Robinson (Match Maker for Homes) 608; 5. Christin Cole (Havoline Exp. Trophy) 583; 6. Kristen Stamper (AAR Roofing) 576; 7. Peggy Vance (Outwest Steakhouse) 535; 8. Alyssa Caudill (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 531; 9. Pat Kane (Mortgage Financial Grp.) 528; 10. Pauline Kretchman (Wilson & Sons Pest Control) 498.
Creekside Lanes
MEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Mark Brown (Thurs. Confusion) 300; 2. (tie) Tater Hill (Thurs. Confusion), Chris Carpenter (Hi Rollers) and Tater Hill (Hi Rollers) 279; 5. Rick Carelli (Forever Young) 276; 6. Jeff Nance (Forever Young) 269; 7. Charlie Clayton (Hi Rollers) 268; 8. T.D. Carmichael (Hi Rollers) 267; 9. Lee Hendrix (Thurs. Confusion) 265; 10. Zak Krantz (Hi Rollers) 259.
MEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Chris Carpenter (Hi Rollers) 764; 2. Tater Hill (Thurs. Confusion) 755; 3. Mark Brown (Thurs. Confusion) 744; 4. Rick Carelli (Forever Young) 729; 5. Tater Hill (Hi Rollers) 721; 6. T.D. Carmichael (Hi Rollers) 719; 7. Zak Krantz (Hi Rollers) 717; 8. Lee Hendrix (Thurs. Confusion) 699; 9. Regis Berisko (Hi Rollers) 696; 10. T.D. Carmichael (Sun. Fun Seekers) 694.
WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Sheron Sewell (Forever Young) 245; 2. (tie) Roxie Carmichael (Sun. Fun Seekers) and Kristin Shinn (Hi Rollers) 216; 4. Sharon Pratt (Thurs. Confusion) 214; 5. Virginia Ellis (Forever Young) 210; 6. Peggy Vance (Thurs. Confusion) 203; 7. (tie) Brenda Ellison (Forever Young) and Michelle Leonard (Hi Rollers) 202; 9. Jackie Ratliff (Thurs. Confusion) 200; 10. Donetta Allen (Rec. Teens) 199.
WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. (tie) Sheron Sewell (Forever Young) and Kristin Shinn (Hi Rollers) 620; 3. Roxie Carmichael (Sun. Fun Seekers) 594; 4. Virginia Ellis (Forever Young) 568; 5. Michelle Leonard (Hi Rollers) 566; 6. Brenda Ellison (Forever Young) 565; 7. Sheron Sewell (Teachers) 560; 8. (tie) Annie Baylor (Sun. Fun Seekers) and Sheron Sewell (Thurs. Confusion) 559; 10. Peggy Vance (Thurs. Confusion) 543.
Northside Lanes
MEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Rob Howard (Sat. Y/A) 300; 2. (tie) Will Pope (Sun. Moonlighters) and Devin Lumley (Salem Scr. Trios) 299; 4. Darrin Casstevens (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 288; 5. (tie) Antione Robinson (Sun. Moonlighters) and Chris Miller (Salem Scr. Trios) 279; 7. Larry Cason (Mon. TriMan) 278; 8. (tie) Jerry Price (Mon. TriMan) and Mark Borre (Mon. TriMan) 276; 10. Bobby Bruce (Sat. Y/A) 275.
MEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Devin Lumley (Salem Scr. Trios) 810; 2. Darrin Casstevens (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 758; 3. Rob Howard (Sat. Y/A) 743; 4. Will Pope (Sun. Moonlighters) 740; 5. George England (Mon. TriMan) 738; 6. Antione Robinson (Sun. Moonlighters) 728; 7. Tracy Golding (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 725; 8. B.J. Duncan (Mon. TriMan) 720; 9. Chuck Cochrane (Salem Scr. Trios) 710; 10. Larry Cason (Mon. TriMan) 702.
WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Tabitha Golding (Salem Scr.h Trios) 279; 2. Amber Hoots (Mon. Church Dbls.) 258; 3. (tie) Sandra Evans (Zaels Florist) and Fedrecia Crump (Fri. Funtimers Srs.) 255; 5. Amber Hoots (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 238; 6. Misty Golding (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 235; 7. Melissa Higdon (Sun. Moonlighters) 223; 8. Meghan Speer (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 219; 9. (tie) Linda Thornton (Zaels Florist) and Tina Mitchell (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 210.
WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Amber Hoots (Mon. Church Dbls.) 701; 2. Tabitha Golding (Salem Scr. Trios) 685; 3. Sandra Evans (Zaels Florist) 651; 4. Fedrecia Crump (Fri. Funtimers Srs.) 632; 5. Amber Hoots (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 631; 6. Melissa Higdon (Sun. Moonlighters) 624; 7. Misty Golding (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 600; 8. Carolyn Hamilton (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 562; 9. Michelle Thompson (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 561; 10. Meghan Speer (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 558.
