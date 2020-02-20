Bowling Results
Northside Lanes
MEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Devin Lumley (Sun. Moonlighters) 300; 2. Justin Tuttle (Mon. TriMan) 290; 3. Chris Miller (VEMCO/Twin City Mxd.) 280; 4. (tie) Errick Tate (Sun. Moonlighters), Steve Fields (Salem Scr. Trios) and Tracy Golding (Salem Scr. Trios) 279; 7. Rayvon Hardy (Salem Scr. Trios) 278; 8. (tie) Daniel Anders (Salem Scr. Trios), Chris Miller (Salem Scr. Trios), Delton Ballard (Wed. Misfits) and Rajive Patel Jr. (VEMCO/Twin City Mxd.) 267.
MEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Justin Tuttle (Mon. TriMan) 842; 2. Chris Miller (VEMCO/Twin City Mxd.) 768; 3. Ricky Lawson (VEMCO/Twin City Mxd.) 722; 4. Jeff Nance (Mon. TriMan) 721; 5. Fred Alford (Sun. Moonlighters) 716; 6. (tie) Tom Baker (Salem Scr. Trios), Rayvon Hardy (Salem Scr. Trios) and Brandon Crotts (Wed. Misfits) 712; 9. Kevin Bogardus (Salem Scr. Trios) 710; 10. George England (VEMCO/Twin City Mxd.) 704.
WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Amber Hoots (Mon. Church Dbls.) 258; 2. Kaneesha Marcus (VEMCO/Twin City Mxd.) 243; 3. Amber Hoots (Salem Scr. Trios) 235; 4. Tabitha Golding (Salem Scr. Trios) 233; 5. (tie) Stacy Hairston (Wed. Misfits) and Marty Sizemore (VEMCO/Twin City Mxd.) 226; 7. DeeAnn McCloud (Wed. Misfits) 214; 8. (tie) Meghan Speer (Mon. Church Dbls.) and Michelle Thompson (VEMCO/Twin City Mxd.) 213; 10. Beverly Brannock (VEMCO/Twin City Mxd.) and Nancy Edwards (Fri. Funtimers Srs.) 212.
WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Amber Hoots (Mon. Church Dbls.) 691; 2. Amber Hoots (Salem Scr. Trios) 642; 3. Michelle Thompson (VEMCO/Twin City Mxd.) 601; 4. Marty Sizemore (VEMCO/Twin City Mxd.) 590; 5. Melissa Higdon (Wed. Misfits) 575; 6. (tie) Tabitha Golding (Salem Scr. Trios) and Stacy Hairston (Wed. Misfits) 574; 8. Kaneesha Marcus (VEMCO/Twin City Mxd.) 559; 9. Sandra Evans (Zaels Florist) 556; 10. Melissa Higdon (VEMCO/Twin City Mxd.) 553.
Rural Hall Lanes
MEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. (tie) David Bailey (Vemco Tues.), Justin Tuttle (Thurs. Night) and Gary Jones (Thurs. Night) 258; 4. Chris Lawing (Vemco Tues.) 257; 5. David Bailey (Thurs. Night) 249; 6. (tie) Eugene Terry (Vemco Tues.) and Mark Borre (Thurs. Night) 248; 8. Terry W. Tuttle (Vemco Tues.) 247; 9. Jason Helsabeck (Thurs. Night) 245; 10. Tim DeWael (Thurs. Night) 238.
MEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. David Bailey (Vemco Tues.) 739; 2. Chris Lawing (Vemco Tues.) 708; 3. Terry W. Tuttle (Vemco Tues.) 696; 4. Tim DeWael (THurs. Night) 683; 5. Justin Tuttle (Thurs. Night) 673; 6. David Bailey (Thurs. Night) 657; 7. Mark Borre (Thurs. Night) 656; 8. Gary Jones (Thurs. Night) 651; 9. Tommy Denny (Rec. Teens) 647; 10. Steve Palmer (Rec. Teens) 641.
WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Carol Borre (Thurs. Night) 221; 2. Pat Spainhour (Vemco Tues.) 215; 3. April Helsabeck (Vemco Tues.) 210; 4. Penny Hall (Rec. Teens) 206; 5. Donna M. Tuttle (Rec. Teens) 191; 6. Pat Spainhour (Thurs. Night) 190; 7. Lucy Bodenhamer (Rec. Teens) 189; 8. Donna M. Tuttle (Vemco Tues.) 183; 9. Runetta Payne (Vemco Tues.) 179; 10. Runetta Payne (Vemco Tues.) and Mary Bickel (Friendship) 177.
WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Carol Borre (Thurs. Night) 592; 2. Penny Hall (Rec. Teens) 568; 3. Donna M. Tuttle (Rec. Teens) 542; 4. Pat Spainhour (Vemco Tues.) 540; 5. Pat Spainhour (Thurs. Night) 537; 6. April Helsabeck (Vemco Tues.) 522; 7. Lucy Bodenhamer (Rec. Teens) 504; 8. Runetta Payne (Vemco Tues.) 496; 9. Donna M. Tuttle (Vemco Tues.) 487; 10. Runetta Payne (Rec. Teens) 480.
