Bowling Results
AMF Lanes
MEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Zak Krantz (Jonestown Mxd.) 276; 2. (tie) Jeremy Teer (Jonestown Mxd.) and T.D. Carmichael (Jonestown Mxd.) 269; 4. (tie) Jim Davis (Daylight Savings) and Tom Baker (Jonestown Mxd.) 268; 6. Aaron Wilson (Thurs. Mxd.) 267; 7. Grover Nicholson II (Tues. Mxd.) 266; 8. Brian Cason (Jonestown Mxd.) 263; 9. Stephen Hopkins (Jonestown Mxd.) 259; 10. (tie) Bob Battle (Buttons & Bows) and Ransom Royal (Jonestown Mxd.) 258.
MEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Brian Cason (Jonestown Mxd.) 746; 2. Zak Krantz (Jonestown Mxd.) 743; 3. Grover Nicholson II (Tues. Mxd.) 735; 4. Jim Davis (Daylight Savings) 710; 5. Marcus Collins (Jonestown Mxd.) 699; 6. (tie) Andrew Heling (Jonestown Mxd.) and George Gerdes (Daylight Savings) 695; 8. Jeremy Teer (Jonestown Mxd.) 683; 9. (tie) Aaron Wilson (Thurs. Mxd.) and Tom Baker (Jonestown Mxd.) 677.
WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Bobbie Beard (Jonestown Mxd.) 245; 2. Tammy Thompson (Jonestown Mxd.) 225; 3. Roxie Carmichael (Jonestown Mxd.) 220; 4. Michelle Leonard (Jonestown Mxd.) 215; 5. Kristin Shinn (Jonestown Mxd.) 214; 6. Katie Willard (Jonestown Mxd.) 204; 7. Andrea Lanning (Tues. Mxd.) 187; 8. Ashley Finley (Thurs. Mxd.) 183; 9. Christie Martin (Buttons & Bows) 182; 10. Laken Nall (Buttons & Bows) 180.
WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Tammy Thompson (Jonestown Mxd.) 616; 2. Michelle Leonard (Jonestown Mxd.) 598; 3. Bobbie Beard (Jonestown Mxd.) 595; 4. Roxie Carmichael (Jonestown Mxd.) 586; 5. Kristin Shinn (Jonestown Mxd.) 577; 6. Katie Willard (Jonestown Mxd.) 575; 7. Marie Hoyt (Sunshine Mxd.) 496; 8. Kathy Manizza (Sunshine Mxd.) 489; 9. (tie) Ashley Finley (Thurs. Mxd.) and Emily Kaczmarczyk (Tues. Mxd.) 485.
Countryside Lanes
MEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. (tie) Maverick Mackovic (AAR Roofing) and Marc Zucker (Wilson & Sons Pest Control) 278; 3. Jamie Hazlett (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 277; 4. (tie) Randy Vanscoy (Ridge Care Mxd.) and Jimmy Beard (Ridge Care Mxd.) 269; 6. Scottie Rierson (Match Maker for Homes) 267; 7. (tie) David Jackson (Mortgage Financial Grp.) and Jon Stanyard (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 258; 9. Dan Reavis (Havoline Exp. Trophy) 235; 10. Joe Volk (New Era Alteration Dry Clean) 216.
MEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. (tie) T.D. Carmichael (Ridge Care Mxd.) and Jon Stanyard (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 748; 3. Maverick Mackovic (AAR Roofing) 725; 4. Mike Roller (Match Maker for Homes) 721; 5. David Jackson (Mortgage Financial Grp.) 718; 6. Rick Carelli (Wilson & Sons Pest Control) 690; 7. Jamie Hazlett (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 681; 8. Dan Reavis (Havoline Exp. Trophy) 591; 9. Joe Volk (New Era Alteration Dry Clean) 568; 10. Ozie Ellis (Don Juan Dbls.) 545.
WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Megan Mabe (Ridge Care Mxd.) 279; 2. Ali Rutherford (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 248; 3. Alyssa Caudill (AAR Roofing) 236; 4. Elizabeth Lefler (Match Maker for Homes) 231; 5. Elizabeth Lefler (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 209; 6. Lucie Joyner (Outwest Steakhouse) 207; 7. Pauline Kretchman (Wilson & Sons Pest Control) 205; 8. (tie) Virginia Ellis (Don Juan Dbls.) and Rhonda Hagar (Don Juan Dbls.) 202; 10. Sue Greer (Subway Club 50) 192.
WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Megan Mabe (Ridge Care Mxd.) 758; 2. Ali Rutherford (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 687; 3. Elizabeth Lefler (Match Maker for Homes) 614; 4. Kristen Stamper (AAR Roofing) 606; 5. Elizabeth Lefler (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 568; 6. Peggy Vance (Outwest Steakhouse) 522; 7. Pauline Kretchman (Wilson & Sons Pest Control) 521; 8. Christin Cole (Havoline Exp. Trophy) 519; 9. Virginia Ellis (Don Juan Dbls.) 509; 10. Pat Kane (Sun. Tea) 498.
Creekside Lanes
MEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. John Eulberg (Kelly’s Bars & Grills) 298; 2. Eric Myers (Thurs. Confusion) 278; 3. (tie) Clifton Mack (Sun. Fun Seekers), Gerald Covington (Sun. Fun Seekers) and Ron Frazier (Hi Rollers) 268; 6. Chris Carpenter (Hi Rollers) 265; 7. (tie) Tyler Mateovic (Hi Rollers), T.D. Carmichael (Sun. Fun Seekers), Mark Brown (Thurs. Confusion) and Jeff Nance (Forever Young) 258.
MEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. T.D. Carmichael (Sun. Fun Seekers) 751; 2. John Eulberg (Kellys Bars & Grills) 742; 3. David Smith Sr. (Rec. Teens) 734; 4. Zak Krantz (Hi Rollers) 710; 5. Tater Hill (Hi Rollers) 706; 6. Ron Frazier (Hi Rollers) 703; 7. Chris Carpenter (Hi Rollers) 700; 8. Clifton Mack (Sun. Fun Seekers) 692; 9. Thomas Brown (Forever Young) 691; 10. Mark Brown (Thurs. Confusion) 677.
WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Kristin Shinn (Hi Rollers) 238; 2. Pat Holiday (Sun. Fun Seekers) 233; 3. Brenda Ellison (Teachers) 229; 4. (tie) Roxie Carmichael (Sun. Fun Seekers) and Annie Baylor (Sun. Fun Seekers) 222; 6. Brenda Carroll (Sun. Fun Seekers) 218; 7. Sheron Sewell (Teachers) 217; 8. (tie) Ellen Hodges (Rec. Teens) and Betty Dulin (Sun. Fun Seekers) 214; 10. Cynthia Baskin (Sun. Fun Seekers) 213.
WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Kristin Shinn (Hi Rollers) 675; 2. Pat Holiday (Sun. Fun Seekers) 647; 3. Roxie Carmichael (Sun. Fun Seekers) 629; 4. (tie) Cynthia Baskin (Sun. Fun Seekers) and Sheron Sewell (Teachers) 574; 6. Annie Baylor (Sun. Fun Seekers) 573; 7. Michelle Leonard (Hi Rollers) 567; 8. Ellen Hodges (Rec. Teens) 566; 9. Barbara Hutcheson (Rec. Teens) 556; 10. Betty Dulin (Sun. Fun Seekers) 552.
Northside Lanes
MEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Ben Jackson Jr. (Sun. Moonlighters) 289; 2. Kalib Mills (Salem Scr. Trios) 288; 3. (tie) Bill Dalton (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.), Devin Lumley (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.), Kobie Cason (Sat. Y/A) 279; 6. (tie) George England (Mon. TriMan) and Rob Howard (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 278; 8. (tie) Mike Stigall (Mon. Church Dbls.) and Eddie Cranford (Wed. Misfits) 276; 10. Jeff Nance (Mon. TriMan) 270.
MEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Kalib Mills (Salem Scr. Trios) 755; 2. Tracy Golding (Salem Scr. Trios) 748; 3. Devin Lumley (Sun. Moonlighters) 744; 4. George England (Mon. TriMan) 741; 5. Tracy Golding (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 740; 6. Rob Howard (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 738; 7. Justin Tuttle (Mon. TriMan) 728; 8. Devin Lumley (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 725; 9. Ben Jackson Jr. (Sun. Moonlighters) 715; 10. David Swain (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 711.
WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Misty Golding (Salem Scr. Trios) 266; 2. Amber Hoots (Mon. Church Dbls.) 256; 3. Melissa Higdon (Sun. Moonlighters) 241; 4. Tabitha Golding (Salem Scr. Trios) 234; 5. Kasey Brown (Northside Elite) 233; 6. Christy Cason (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 227; 7. Amber Hoots (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 226; 8. Liz McBride (Zaels Florist) 220; 9. Kaneesha Marcus (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 212; 10. Linda P. Hull (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 210.
WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Amber Hoots (Mon. Church Dbls.) 681; 2. Tabitha Golding (Salem Scr. Trios) 666; 3. Misty Golding (Salem Scr. Trios) 641; 4. Kasey Brown (Northside Elite) 612; 5. Sandra Griggs (Fri. Funtimers Srs.) 596; 6. Christy Cason (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 594; 7. Amber Hoots (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 583; 8. Melissa Higdon (Sun. Moonlighters) 580; 9. Carol Borre (Wed. Misfits) 575; 10. Liz McBride (Zaels Florist) 573.
Rural Hall Lanes
MEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Terry Tuttle (Vemco Tues.) 258; 2. Tommy Shutt (Vemco Tues.) 248; 3. (tie) Joe Honaker (Thurs. Night) and David Bailey (Thurs. Night) 243; 5. Justin Tuttle (Thurs. Night) 237; 6. (tie) Tommy Denny (Rec. Teens) and Steve Palmer (Rec. Teens) 233; 8. Raymond Daniels Jr. (Thurs. Night) 230; 9. Delton Ballard (Thurs. Night) 226; 10. Lawrence Voss (Friendship) 219.
MEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. David Bailey (Thurs. Night) 650; 2. Tommy Shutt (Vemco Tues.) 645; 3. Terry Tuttle (Vemco Tues.) 635; 4. Justin Tuttle (Thurs. Night) 621; 5. (tie) Raymond Daniels Jr. (Thurs. Night) and Tim DeWael (Vemco Tues.) 600; 7. Steve Palmer (Rec. Teens) 599; 8. (tie) Delton Ballard (Thurs. Night) and Tommy Denny (Rec. Teens) 596; 10. Kenneth Bowman (Vemco Tues.) 586.
WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES
1. Pat Spainhour (Vemco Tues.) 225; 2. Carol Borre (Thurs. Night) 212; 3. Ginger Gross (Vemco Tues.) 202; 4. Brandy Honaker (Thurs. Night) 192; 5. Donna M. Tuttle (Vemco Tues.) 188; 6. Penny Hall (Rec. Teens) 183; 7. Karen Vogler (Rec. Teens) 182; 8. Jennifer Benfield (Thurs. Night) 181; 9. (tie) Marie Butner (Rec. Teens) and Lorianne Sandstrom (Vemco Tues.) 180.
WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES
1. Pat Spainhour (Vemco Tues.) 596; 2. Carol Borre (Thurs. Night) 576; 3. Donna M. Tuttle (Vemco Tues.) 514; 4. April Helsabeck (Vemco Tues.) 503; 5. Marie Butner (Rec. Teens) 485; 6. Karen Vogler (Rec. Teens) 478; 7. Jennifer Benfield (Thurs. Night) 475; 8. (tie) Gwyn Young (Vemco Tues.) and Bandy Honaker (Thurs. Night) 471; 10. Ginger Gross (Vemco Tues.) 470.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.