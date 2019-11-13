Bowling Results

AMF Lanes

MEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Zak Krantz (Jonestown Mxd.) 276; 2. (tie) Jeremy Teer (Jonestown Mxd.) and T.D. Carmichael (Jonestown Mxd.) 269; 4. (tie) Jim Davis (Daylight Savings) and Tom Baker (Jonestown Mxd.) 268; 6. Aaron Wilson (Thurs. Mxd.) 267; 7. Grover Nicholson II (Tues. Mxd.) 266; 8. Brian Cason (Jonestown Mxd.) 263; 9. Stephen Hopkins (Jonestown Mxd.) 259; 10. (tie) Bob Battle (Buttons & Bows) and Ransom Royal (Jonestown Mxd.) 258.

MEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Brian Cason (Jonestown Mxd.) 746; 2. Zak Krantz (Jonestown Mxd.) 743; 3. Grover Nicholson II (Tues. Mxd.) 735; 4. Jim Davis (Daylight Savings) 710; 5. Marcus Collins (Jonestown Mxd.) 699; 6. (tie) Andrew Heling (Jonestown Mxd.) and George Gerdes (Daylight Savings) 695; 8. Jeremy Teer (Jonestown Mxd.) 683; 9. (tie) Aaron Wilson (Thurs. Mxd.) and Tom Baker (Jonestown Mxd.) 677.

WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Bobbie Beard (Jonestown Mxd.) 245; 2. Tammy Thompson (Jonestown Mxd.) 225; 3. Roxie Carmichael (Jonestown Mxd.) 220; 4. Michelle Leonard (Jonestown Mxd.) 215; 5. Kristin Shinn (Jonestown Mxd.) 214; 6. Katie Willard (Jonestown Mxd.) 204; 7. Andrea Lanning (Tues. Mxd.) 187; 8. Ashley Finley (Thurs. Mxd.) 183; 9. Christie Martin (Buttons & Bows) 182; 10. Laken Nall (Buttons & Bows) 180.

WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Tammy Thompson (Jonestown Mxd.) 616; 2. Michelle Leonard (Jonestown Mxd.) 598; 3. Bobbie Beard (Jonestown Mxd.) 595; 4. Roxie Carmichael (Jonestown Mxd.) 586; 5. Kristin Shinn (Jonestown Mxd.) 577; 6. Katie Willard (Jonestown Mxd.) 575; 7. Marie Hoyt (Sunshine Mxd.) 496; 8. Kathy Manizza (Sunshine Mxd.) 489; 9. (tie) Ashley Finley (Thurs. Mxd.) and Emily Kaczmarczyk (Tues. Mxd.) 485.

Countryside Lanes

MEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. (tie) Maverick Mackovic (AAR Roofing) and Marc Zucker (Wilson & Sons Pest Control) 278; 3. Jamie Hazlett (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 277; 4. (tie) Randy Vanscoy (Ridge Care Mxd.) and Jimmy Beard (Ridge Care Mxd.) 269; 6. Scottie Rierson (Match Maker for Homes) 267; 7. (tie) David Jackson (Mortgage Financial Grp.) and Jon Stanyard (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 258; 9. Dan Reavis (Havoline Exp. Trophy) 235; 10. Joe Volk (New Era Alteration Dry Clean) 216.

MEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. (tie) T.D. Carmichael (Ridge Care Mxd.) and Jon Stanyard (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 748; 3. Maverick Mackovic (AAR Roofing) 725; 4. Mike Roller (Match Maker for Homes) 721; 5. David Jackson (Mortgage Financial Grp.) 718; 6. Rick Carelli (Wilson & Sons Pest Control) 690; 7. Jamie Hazlett (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 681; 8. Dan Reavis (Havoline Exp. Trophy) 591; 9. Joe Volk (New Era Alteration Dry Clean) 568; 10. Ozie Ellis (Don Juan Dbls.) 545.

WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Megan Mabe (Ridge Care Mxd.) 279; 2. Ali Rutherford (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 248; 3. Alyssa Caudill (AAR Roofing) 236; 4. Elizabeth Lefler (Match Maker for Homes) 231; 5. Elizabeth Lefler (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 209; 6. Lucie Joyner (Outwest Steakhouse) 207; 7. Pauline Kretchman (Wilson & Sons Pest Control) 205; 8. (tie) Virginia Ellis (Don Juan Dbls.) and Rhonda Hagar (Don Juan Dbls.) 202; 10. Sue Greer (Subway Club 50) 192.

WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Megan Mabe (Ridge Care Mxd.) 758; 2. Ali Rutherford (Weldon Wallace Memorial) 687; 3. Elizabeth Lefler (Match Maker for Homes) 614; 4. Kristen Stamper (AAR Roofing) 606; 5. Elizabeth Lefler (Brewers Kettle Goodtimers) 568; 6. Peggy Vance (Outwest Steakhouse) 522; 7. Pauline Kretchman (Wilson & Sons Pest Control) 521; 8. Christin Cole (Havoline Exp. Trophy) 519; 9. Virginia Ellis (Don Juan Dbls.) 509; 10. Pat Kane (Sun. Tea) 498.

Creekside Lanes

MEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. John Eulberg (Kelly’s Bars & Grills) 298; 2. Eric Myers (Thurs. Confusion) 278; 3. (tie) Clifton Mack (Sun. Fun Seekers), Gerald Covington (Sun. Fun Seekers) and Ron Frazier (Hi Rollers) 268; 6. Chris Carpenter (Hi Rollers) 265; 7. (tie) Tyler Mateovic (Hi Rollers), T.D. Carmichael (Sun. Fun Seekers), Mark Brown (Thurs. Confusion) and Jeff Nance (Forever Young) 258.

MEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. T.D. Carmichael (Sun. Fun Seekers) 751; 2. John Eulberg (Kellys Bars & Grills) 742; 3. David Smith Sr. (Rec. Teens) 734; 4. Zak Krantz (Hi Rollers) 710; 5. Tater Hill (Hi Rollers) 706; 6. Ron Frazier (Hi Rollers) 703; 7. Chris Carpenter (Hi Rollers) 700; 8. Clifton Mack (Sun. Fun Seekers) 692; 9. Thomas Brown (Forever Young) 691; 10. Mark Brown (Thurs. Confusion) 677.

WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Kristin Shinn (Hi Rollers) 238; 2. Pat Holiday (Sun. Fun Seekers) 233; 3. Brenda Ellison (Teachers) 229; 4. (tie) Roxie Carmichael (Sun. Fun Seekers) and Annie Baylor (Sun. Fun Seekers) 222; 6. Brenda Carroll (Sun. Fun Seekers) 218; 7. Sheron Sewell (Teachers) 217; 8. (tie) Ellen Hodges (Rec. Teens) and Betty Dulin (Sun. Fun Seekers) 214; 10. Cynthia Baskin (Sun. Fun Seekers) 213.

WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Kristin Shinn (Hi Rollers) 675; 2. Pat Holiday (Sun. Fun Seekers) 647; 3. Roxie Carmichael (Sun. Fun Seekers) 629; 4. (tie) Cynthia Baskin (Sun. Fun Seekers) and Sheron Sewell (Teachers) 574; 6. Annie Baylor (Sun. Fun Seekers) 573; 7. Michelle Leonard (Hi Rollers) 567; 8. Ellen Hodges (Rec. Teens) 566; 9. Barbara Hutcheson (Rec. Teens) 556; 10. Betty Dulin (Sun. Fun Seekers) 552.

Northside Lanes

MEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Ben Jackson Jr. (Sun. Moonlighters) 289; 2. Kalib Mills (Salem Scr. Trios) 288; 3. (tie) Bill Dalton (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.), Devin Lumley (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.), Kobie Cason (Sat. Y/A) 279; 6. (tie) George England (Mon. TriMan) and Rob Howard (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 278; 8. (tie) Mike Stigall (Mon. Church Dbls.) and Eddie Cranford (Wed. Misfits) 276; 10. Jeff Nance (Mon. TriMan) 270.

MEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Kalib Mills (Salem Scr. Trios) 755; 2. Tracy Golding (Salem Scr. Trios) 748; 3. Devin Lumley (Sun. Moonlighters) 744; 4. George England (Mon. TriMan) 741; 5. Tracy Golding (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 740; 6. Rob Howard (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 738; 7. Justin Tuttle (Mon. TriMan) 728; 8. Devin Lumley (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 725; 9. Ben Jackson Jr. (Sun. Moonlighters) 715; 10. David Swain (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 711.

WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Misty Golding (Salem Scr. Trios) 266; 2. Amber Hoots (Mon. Church Dbls.) 256; 3. Melissa Higdon (Sun. Moonlighters) 241; 4. Tabitha Golding (Salem Scr. Trios) 234; 5. Kasey Brown (Northside Elite) 233; 6. Christy Cason (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 227; 7. Amber Hoots (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 226; 8. Liz McBride (Zaels Florist) 220; 9. Kaneesha Marcus (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 212; 10. Linda P. Hull (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 210.

WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Amber Hoots (Mon. Church Dbls.) 681; 2. Tabitha Golding (Salem Scr. Trios) 666; 3. Misty Golding (Salem Scr. Trios) 641; 4. Kasey Brown (Northside Elite) 612; 5. Sandra Griggs (Fri. Funtimers Srs.) 596; 6. Christy Cason (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 594; 7. Amber Hoots (Vemco/Twin City Mxd.) 583; 8. Melissa Higdon (Sun. Moonlighters) 580; 9. Carol Borre (Wed. Misfits) 575; 10. Liz McBride (Zaels Florist) 573.

Rural Hall Lanes

MEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Terry Tuttle (Vemco Tues.) 258; 2. Tommy Shutt (Vemco Tues.) 248; 3. (tie) Joe Honaker (Thurs. Night) and David Bailey (Thurs. Night) 243; 5. Justin Tuttle (Thurs. Night) 237; 6. (tie) Tommy Denny (Rec. Teens) and Steve Palmer (Rec. Teens) 233; 8. Raymond Daniels Jr. (Thurs. Night) 230; 9. Delton Ballard (Thurs. Night) 226; 10. Lawrence Voss (Friendship) 219.

MEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. David Bailey (Thurs. Night) 650; 2. Tommy Shutt (Vemco Tues.) 645; 3. Terry Tuttle (Vemco Tues.) 635; 4. Justin Tuttle (Thurs. Night) 621; 5. (tie) Raymond Daniels Jr. (Thurs. Night) and Tim DeWael (Vemco Tues.) 600; 7. Steve Palmer (Rec. Teens) 599; 8. (tie) Delton Ballard (Thurs. Night) and Tommy Denny (Rec. Teens) 596; 10. Kenneth Bowman (Vemco Tues.) 586.

WOMEN’S HIGH GAMES

1. Pat Spainhour (Vemco Tues.) 225; 2. Carol Borre (Thurs. Night) 212; 3. Ginger Gross (Vemco Tues.) 202; 4. Brandy Honaker (Thurs. Night) 192; 5. Donna M. Tuttle (Vemco Tues.) 188; 6. Penny Hall (Rec. Teens) 183; 7. Karen Vogler (Rec. Teens) 182; 8. Jennifer Benfield (Thurs. Night) 181; 9. (tie) Marie Butner (Rec. Teens) and Lorianne Sandstrom (Vemco Tues.) 180.

WOMEN’S HIGH SERIES

1. Pat Spainhour (Vemco Tues.) 596; 2. Carol Borre (Thurs. Night) 576; 3. Donna M. Tuttle (Vemco Tues.) 514; 4. April Helsabeck (Vemco Tues.) 503; 5. Marie Butner (Rec. Teens) 485; 6. Karen Vogler (Rec. Teens) 478; 7. Jennifer Benfield (Thurs. Night) 475; 8. (tie) Gwyn Young (Vemco Tues.) and Bandy Honaker (Thurs. Night) 471; 10. Ginger Gross (Vemco Tues.) 470.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments