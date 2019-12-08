Dear Dr. Fox: I have a 13-pound, 8-year-old Morkie who suffered an injury to her right leg. Our vet diagnosed a tear in her ACL.
The first week, she was given pain medication; after that, the vet wrapped the entire leg for two weeks. But after only five days, I requested to have the wrap removed because of her extreme discomfort. She had a severe yeast infection that responded well to medication, but our vet recommended surgery. I would like your opinion as to the positive or negative results of this type of surgery.
I would also appreciate any suggestion regarding her constant chewing and licking of her paws. Our vet diagnosed allergies, and our dog has been taking Apoquel for years, and this still continues. — J.A., Boca Raton, Florida
Dear J.A.: I have followed the veterinary literature here and in Europe with regard to the success rate of cruciate ligament repair in dogs and was involved, as a student, in some of the first surgical interventions to remedy this common condition in dogs.
In my opinion, surgery is of little benefit for older dogs under 25 pounds, provided they are kept in good physical condition and are not allowed to become overweight. Swimming is excellent physical therapy and, as per my book “The Healing Touch for Dogs,” regular in-home massage therapy can also be of benefit. Most important is to provide anti-inflammatory and joint-supporting supplements every day in the dog’s food. Provide a few drops of fish oil, 250 to 500 mg of turmeric, 250 mg of ginger and a good formulation of glucosamine, chondroitin and MSM. Consider the proprietary brands Cosequin or Dasuquin.
Florida is a challenging environment for dogs when it comes to allergies. Regular bathing and giving anti-flea medication can just worsen the problem. One must rule out food allergy/intolerance, and for a start, I would try your dog on my home-prepared dog food (available on my website, drfoxonehealth.com). And give the dog clean cotton sheets to lie on.
