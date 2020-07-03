Dear Dr. Fox: We have a 23-year-old female cocker spaniel named Ed. She was just diagnosed with very bad diabetes. It has been a heartbreaking ordeal.
The vet is still trying to determine what dose of Vetsulin to administer. She is currently refusing to eat, and has to be fed critical-care food orally by syringe. We will have to increase the feedings to give her the Vetsulin. She takes Entyce, an appetite stimulant, once per day. The vet said she may be insulin-resistant.
We have to make a decision as to what we will do, and we do not want her to suffer in any way. What advice you would give us? This is a most difficult decision to make, and our hearts are in such pain to think about seeing her go. L.P., New Rochelle, New York
Dear L.P.: Your dog has reached a remarkable age. From your account, it seems that chronic organ failure has set in, which could be partially rectified with various medications, after more tests and determining the proper dosages, but to what end?
If this were my dog, I would provide whatever she likes to eat and give her lots of tender loving care, and let her go. No more medications or tests. Whether this answer upsets or relieves you, let me know.
L.P. replied:
Dear Dr. Fox: Thank you for reaching out to me. Yesterday, we said goodbye to her, and my heart is crushed. It’s so hard to lose our companions when we love them as family. I’m trying to focus on believing we made the right decision in not allowing her to suffer, but it’s still very hard to convince myself. I have been filled with guilt and second-guessing if we decided to let her go too soon.
You have relieved me somewhat, and for that, I’m grateful. Thank you for the wonderful work you do on behalf of all beloved animals.
Dear L.P.: I always hesitate to recommend euthanasia, because it is such a huge responsibility, and often a painful decision to make for a loved one. Most veterinarians feel this burden when having to euthanize terminally ill animal patients, and those whose owners cannot afford costly treatments that may or may not improve the animal’s quality of life. But there are some who would delay this, not necessarily just to make more money, but because they see some diseases as conditions that should always be treated. The caregiving burden and continued worry of the animal’s owner-clients must also be considered. Sending warm regards and my condolences.
