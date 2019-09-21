Dear Dr. Fox: As a vegan, I would appreciate your opinion. I have an 18-pound, 5-year-old dog, rescued and neutered. What do you think about the Natural Balance vegetarian/vegan formula for dogs? The ingredients are as follows:
Brown rice, oat groats, barley, peas, potato protein, canola oil (preserved with mixed tocopherols), potatoes, dicalcium phosphate, dried tomato pomace, natural flavor, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, choline chloride, taurine, minerals (several listed), salt, vitamins (vitamin E supplement, vitamin A supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, niacin, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D2 supplement, vitamin B12 supplement, thiamine mononitrate, pyridoxine hydrochloride, folic acid, biotin), flaxseed, dried spinach, parsley, cranberries, L-lysine monohydrochloride, L-carnitine, citric acid (used as a preservative), mixed tocopherols (used as a preservative), yucca schidigera extract, dried kelp, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), rosemary extract. C.H.F., Larkspur, Calif.
Dear C.H.F.: Unacceptable, in my opinion. It is nutritionally incomplete, and in some breeds likely to cause dilated cardiomyopathy and other health problems. Read on for more on the subject.
The FDA collected 515 reports of dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) in dogs and nine in cats between January 2014 and April 2019; and because some reports involved multiple pets in a single home, the agency said the total number of animals affected is probably higher.
Although genetic predisposition seems to play a role in some cases, the FDA has been exploring a possible link with diet. The latest update includes a list of associated brands and numbers of cases reported for each:
Acana: 67 cases. Zignature: 64. Taste of the Wild: 53. 4Health: 32. Earthborn Holistic: 32. Blue Buffalo: 31. Nature’s Domain: 29. Fromm: 24. Merrick: 16. California Natural: 15. Natural Balance: 15. Orijen: 12. Nature’s Variety: 11. NutriSource: 10. Nutro: 10. Rachael Ray Nutrish: 10.
Other brands are probably linked to this heart disease in dogs. In my opinion, there are genetic and epigenetic factors involved in the genesis of this disease, which causes enlargement of the heart and eventual heart failure. But diet may also be a factor. The lectins in some vegetables (pulses and potatoes) may block uptake of taurine, a deficiency of which can lead to this disease in dogs and cats.
