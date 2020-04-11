Dear Dr. Fox: I often see, especially in the warmer months, a person riding a bicycle while their dog is on a leash or rope, having to run with the bike. Am I wrong, or is this outright cruelty to the dog? The pavement is normally hot, the biker is riding too fast and the poor dog can’t yell for them to stop or slow down. I wonder how the biker would enjoy being towed behind a bike, unable to tell the operator to stop. Your thoughts on this activity, please. W.R., West Palm Beach, Florida
Dear W.R.: You raise a serious dog-welfare issue I have repeatedly discussed in my column; this activity is just as irresponsible as leaving a dog in a closed car in hot weather and walking a dog on hot pavement. These are especially dangerous for older dogs and those with brachycephalic (“pushed-in”) faces, such as pugs and bulldogs. They are especially susceptible to heat stroke and death from hyperthermia.
Exercise is not a panacea, but in degrees of intensity, can be highly beneficial. But overexercising any dog after the long, less-active winter is ill-advised, often leading to costly knee (cruciate ligament) damage, especially when the animal is overweight. I advise a spring wellness exam for dogs before they get more active, and especially when the owner is a runner or cyclist who takes the dog along.
On a different note, a friend asked me about using a dog buggy to take her dog out because she was not very active or stable on her feet. Her toy poodle was only a year old, and still not pee-pad trained.
She got upset when I said not to use the buggy as a substitute for walking her dog on a leash and allowing her to run around in a safe area. Dogs need to get out and sniff all around as much as they can, chase a ball or play with another dog. I told her about two women who used telemeter devices to record dogs’ heart rates when they are enjoying the outdoors and “shaking it off.” After shaking, and while sniffing, the dogs’ heart rates went down. This is part of their relaxation response.
One study has shown small dogs who do not get much of a chance to run around, an activity that helps maintain regular bowel function, are more prone to develop inflammatory bowel disease, as well as obesity and all its complications.
On my advice, she is sending her dog to a local small-dog playgroup as often as she can afford it. She attested to how more relaxed and happy her dog seemed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.