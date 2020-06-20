Dear Dr. Fox: We began feeding a stray female cat several years ago. She has had several litters, and the local SPCA took in many of them. I have tried to catch her with a Havahart trap without success.
Is there anything available that could be put in a cat’s food to sterilize them? I believe I saw a news program about a town in New York where they had a deer population problem, and they put something in baited food that sterilized them. J.O., Staatsburg, New York
Dear J.O.: The Alliance for Contraception in Cats and Dogs (acc-d.org) is a nonprofit whose mission is to advance nonsurgical sterilants and contraceptives for cats and dogs and to promote their global accessibility. This information was on their website on May 29:
“In light of the need to provide healthcare workers with protective gear, conserve resources and to maintain social distancing, the U.S. Surgeon General issued an order to limit both human and veterinary ‘non-essential’ or ‘elective’ surgeries during the COVID-19 pandemic. Spaying and neutering are defined by some organizations/local or state governments as non-essential. Animal welfare organizations and veterinarians are concerned about how this policy will impact their work. Several influential entities in veterinary medicine have advised animal shelters, spay/neuter clinics and veterinarians to comply with this order by deferring sterilization surgeries for dogs and cats and continuing to manage adoptions. Organizations and professionals are understandably worried that pregnancies will result in unwanted litters that will further stress shelter intake and the community when shelter resources will be low and community need high, especially during high seasonal reproduction for cats.”
The organization provided the following statement from veterinarian Julie Levy:
“COVID-19 brought a sudden need to evacuate animal shelters across the country, and communities responded by taking thousands of pets into their homes. There wasn’t even time to spay and neuter before they were placed. I support ACC&D’s recommendation that the field deploy megestrol acetate as a stop-gap contraceptive for female cats to prevent heat cycling and pregnancy until surgery comes back online.” Julie Levy, DVM, Ph.D.
A local veterinarian or the SPCA should be able to help you get the hormone to put in the cat’s food to stop her from having more kittens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.