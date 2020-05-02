Dear Dr. Fox: I looked at your “Homemade Natural Food for Dogs” recipe, but was confused to find the ingredients of “whole-grain brown rice, barley, quinoa, rolled oats and rice pasta” included. I keep reading about how grains are bad for dogs.
I have been feeding our dogs — a greyhound and a German shepherd — non-grain foods from Open Farm. It is on Susan Thixton’s list of good dog food companies. In addition, I include some of their supplements such as bone broth and stews, but now the company has come out with a dry food containing “ancient grains.” They also came out with a “gently cooked” food that looks similar to your recipe that does not contain any grains. Please explain this to me. J.M., Hobe Sound, Florida
Dear J.M.: This question has come up in earlier columns but is worth repeating. Some grains in the canine diet are good for dogs, and their absence is linked with heart disease (dilated cardiomyopathy). For details, see the article on my website (drfoxonehealth.com) entitled “Pet Food and Feeding Issues: Soy Dogs and Corn Cats — Myth and Reality.” A lot of poor-quality grains in dogs’ diets, typically in cheap kibble, can contribute to obesity, inflammatory diseases and pancreatic enzyme insufficiency.
Notice you will not find corn in my recipe. Corn in cat and dog food and can cause various health problems, from seizures to inflammatory bowel disease. Corn categorically has no place in a cat’s diet; its inclusion is unethical and grossly irresponsible. According to Susan Thixton, (TruthaboutPetFood.com), citing a recently released agricultural study: “Corn is the most commonly used pet food ingredient — almost 1 million more tons of corn is included in cat and dog foods than any other ingredient. In July 2019, 98% of corn samples tested in the U.S. were ‘positive for at least one mycotoxin,’ and ‘74% of samples have more than one mycotoxin.’ Even low levels of mycotoxins in pet food can result in serious illness.”
Man abandons dog
A Florida man admitted that he abandoned his dog because he was afraid he could catch COVID-19 from her, and he refused to take the dog back after being informed that his fear was misguided. “In the United States, there is no evidence to suggest that any animals, including pets, livestock or wildlife, might be a source of COVID-19 infection at this time,” the CDC says. (Newsweek)
