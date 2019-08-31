Dear Dr. Fox: I am forwarding you a very sad post that was sent to the Black Cat Appreciation Group. I would appreciate your responding to me so I can forward to her. She is asking for advice:
“I am in the U.K. and looking for a very good-quality wet food for Petra. She has heart disease, high blood pressure, kidney disease, arthritis and skin issues, and she is going blind. She is getting really picky with her food, and at the moment will only eat a mouthful or two of Felix (which is not a good food). I am trying to give her the best possible for what is left of her life.” A.T.B., Bridgeport, Conn.
Dear A.T.B.: I appreciate the photo you sent of this poor cat, who is indeed in failing condition.
Normal saline (100 cc), injected daily under the skin, will help, since she looks dehydrated. This is like dialysis for a patient with kidney failure. Appetite can be boosted with tasty, blended baby food — beef, chicken or turkey. And if she’s not allergic to fish, a canned sardine in water twice daily will help the sarcopenia (wasting associated with failing kidneys).
Keep the cat warm, and give very gentle, full-body massage, as per my book “The Healing Touch for Cats.” Gently groom her with a soft brush.
Dolphin cares for whale orphan
A female bottlenose dolphin adopted an orphaned melon-headed whale — something researchers say has never been observed before — and the calf took on dolphin characteristics, staying with the mother dolphin for about three years.
“We were really excited to be able to witness such a rare phenomenon,” said Pamela Carzon, author of the study published in Ethology. (National Geographic online, 7/30)
This touching story is one of many that I have heard of, where wild animals of one species have bonded with an orphan of another — even a lioness and an antelope, in one case. These unusual bonds are perhaps driven by parental hormones, but also reflect the capacity of animals to empathize and show compassion. At the refuge in India my wife, Deanna Krantz runs, an orphaned sambar fawn was “adopted” by one very protective resident dog until she was old enough to be successfully released back into the wild.
