Dear Dr. Fox: My 9-year-old beagle mix is usually easygoing. But for the past week, when he sleeps next to my 13-year-old beagle mix, he growls — despite the fact that the elder isn’t doing anything or touching him.
What could be causing this growling? L.H., Cleveland, Ohio
Dear L.H.: The easy answer is Grumpy Old Dogs.
Like most of us as we get older, our dogs can get irritable, not wanting to be touched in certain places or struggling when getting up or lying down, especially due to arthritis in the back and joints. Osteoarthritis is very prevalent in dogs and cats today. I would have this possibility checked out by his veterinarian at his next wellness appointment.
In the interim, try a few drops of fish oil in his food daily, ideally from wild salmon, and not krill, for its anti-inflammatory qualities. Also add up to a teaspoon of chopped fresh turmeric and ginger, or half a teaspoon twice daily of each, if powdered. Start with a small quantity so he gets accustomed to it.
My massage book “The Healing Touch for Dogs” has helped a lot of older dogs, and those who like water benefit from regular swims in safe waters. Look out for toxic blue-green algae this summer.
I doubt that he has early onset dementia, but this is a possibility. If so, the above supplements, plus 1,000 international units (IUs) twice daily of vitamin D3 may help. Increase the dose by 500 IUs each week until you reach 2,500 IUs twice daily, then do the reverse, lowering the dose down weekly to 1,000 IUs.
Toxic algae
threatens dogs
A dog died after playing in the St. John River in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Can., where toxic blue-green algae blooms are frequent. Veterinarian Colleen Bray says the dog’s symptoms are consistent with blue-green algae exposure, and dog owners are urged to avoid the area. (CTV, Canada, July 14)
In most regions of North America currently experiencing climate change-related increases in heat and precipitation, ideal conditions are being created for the proliferation of toxic algae in fresh-water lakes and streams. This puts dogs that drink contaminated water at risk.
Also, remember that hot pavement can blister dogs’ feet, and in hot and humid weather, they need extra water to stay cool and to avoid heat stroke.