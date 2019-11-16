Dear Dr. Fox: The decline in wild bird populations is astonishing.
I have noticed the effect of sprouting-prevention chemicals used on many commercially produced birdseed products as grass and other plants beneath the feeders die off. Is there is an effect on the health, and reproductive health of the birds eating this seed?
Have any studies been done on this issue? It would be terrible if those of us who adore having beautiful songbirds near us were inadvertently adding to the cause of their demise. D.R., South Bend, Indiana
Dear D.R.: This loss is not simply some aesthetic concern for bird-lovers, but one of profound ecological significance. The ecological services birds provide are of inestimable value for our own food and environmental security, and are one significant aspect of the climate crisis. Birds help in the pollination of some plants, as well the spread of seeds for reforestation and in the control of insects such as the emerald ash borer, now decimating ash trees across the country.
Many beneficial insects and birds are dying from starvation due to habitat loss and widespread use of herbicides like Roundup. Birds lose their appetites when exposed to small amounts of insecticides via treated seeds and garden-store plants, and subsequently die. Insecticides are also applied to crops, livestock and companion animals, with consequent environmental contamination. This is compounded by GMO crops genetically engineered to produce their own insecticides.
Free-roaming domestic cats, both feral and owned, are responsible for killing an estimated 1.3 billion to four billion birds annually, as well as billions of small mammals. This magnitude of mortality is far greater than previous estimates of cat predation on wildlife, and may exceed all other sources of mortality of U.S. birds and mammals, according to an article in Nature Communications (volume 4, 2013).
This is all very depressing, and all responsible for this critical loss of global biodiversity should be prosecuted by a yet-to-be-established United Environmental Nations authority. In the interim, we must be vigilant, avoiding all such harmful products in and around our homes. We must also challenge what forestry departments spray to control “weeds” and various insects, and instead support integrated pest control, habitat restoration and organic farming practices.
