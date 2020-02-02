Dear Dr. Fox: My cats have been scratching themselves continually for the last few weeks. I thought it was from fleas, so I purchased flea medication and applied it to their necks. It didn’t do anything for them. I bought flea and tick traps, but caught nothing.
I read your recent column about itchiness possibly being food-related, and I will try your recipe for a feeding alternative. They currently eat Fancy Feast canned, Meow Mix Tender Favorites, and Blue Buffalo Adult Salmon and Brown Rice.
I hope your recipe will help them. Diane S., Lake Worth Beach, Florida
Dear D.S.: When two or more animals in the same household develop the same symptoms, you have a provisional diagnosis of a shared condition. The possibility of fleas should be determined using a flea comb: check the fur for flea poop, which looks like shiny black particles of coal dust. Put some of these particles on a wet piece of white paper, and if they make a reddish-brown stain, you have the answer: digested cat blood in the flea poop.
Too many people apply anti-flea pesticides to their cats and dogs as soon as they see them scratching. That can make the animals ill, or even kill them, and may not have been warranted in the first place. There are other reasons why animals start to scratch themselves and lick and groom excessively.
Any new floor and upholstery cleaners used in the household, or air fresheners/deodorizers, could trigger such behavior in your cats — cats are highly chemical-sensitive. A new carpet can release irritating volatile chemicals; carpets have caused cats to begin to self-mutilate from excessive scratching and self-grooming.
You may be correct that both cats have a food allergy or intolerance. You need to be sure that the problem is not the fish or beef, especially, in the canned food you are feeding to them: Many cats are allergic to beef and do not like fish. Also, beware of the phrase “meat byproducts” on the label, as that can mean other animal protein from pigs and rendered remains of dead, diseased and dying animals were recycled into the cat food.
Try my home-prepared cat food diet or freeze-dried cat foods from The Honest Kitchen. Cats are generally finicky eaters, so it is important to transition them gradually onto a new diet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.