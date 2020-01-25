Dear Dr. Fox: I know an elderly lady with a huge feral cat problem and, sadly, no way or means to control it.
I’ve just heard about a cat birth control product — a powder to put in their food — called FeralStat, which contains Nonovulin (megestrol acetate) and lactose. It is a synthetic progestin and approved by the FDA. Is it available through veterinarians? It appears the developer has passed away, and I have been unable to find any current information on the product.
I hope you can help locate availability of this, as it could end the overpopulation of cats that cannot be caught, and stop the disease, starvation and death of the poor creatures. M.W., Medford, Oregon
Dear M.W.: I appreciate your concern. Indeed, there are countless numbers of people who put food out for cats which then, if not neutered, multiply — creating a big problem for neighbors, wildlife and the cats and kittens themselves, who may be in need of veterinary care and are too fearful to be caught for treatment.
The product you describe, megestrol acetate, could be supplied by a veterinarian, but my concerns are many. First, getting the right oral dose for each female cat would call for separate feeding stations and careful monitoring. Another concern is that the cats are still out there, probably killing wildlife, even if they are well fed and the females are on this medicine and not reproducing. Cats are super-predators and can live for several years, their impact on local wildlife often being devastating.
We have yet another stray cat on our deck: a very large and handsome black “panther,” who has set off alarm calls by the squirrels. He is taking a nap, eyeing our dog and rescued cat Fanny through the sliding glass door after consuming a lot of food we just put out for him.
Our next step with him, as with nearly a dozen other cats, will be to catch him and take him to the veterinarian to be tested for feline immunodeficiency disease and feline viral leukemia. If he tests negative, he will be neutered, dewormed, checked for fleas and given anti-rabies vaccinations. Then we will put him in a large cage in our living area with a bed, litter box, food and water; with time, he will most likely become another very affectionate and adoptable in-home companion.
