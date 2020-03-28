Dear Dr. Fox: My old cat is suffering from hyperesthesia syndrome. Are there any home remedies that I can try for him? M.K., St. Louis
Dear M.K.: Hyperesthesia syndrome is as yet a condition of unknown cause, and is not uncommon in cats. It is associated with agitation and anxiety, with the skin rippling and the cat becoming hypersensitive to touch during an episode.
In all cases, I would advise the veterinarian to check first for hyperactive thyroid, which can bring on somewhat similar symptoms, especially when the cat pulls on its fur and engages in self-mutilation.
Wrapping the cat in a towel while comforting and cradling it can help during an episode. Some people have found that giving the cat dried catnip herb can also have a calming effect. An approximate dose of .25 teaspoon of dried catnip in the morning and early evening may help, although some cats don’t respond to catnip.
At bedtime, I would also give 1 to 3 mg of melatonin. If you have difficulty pilling your cat, crush the tablet in a little canned sardine.
Your veterinarian may wish to prescribe Prozac, which can help alleviate anxiety, or low-dose gabapentin. Also discuss a nutraceutical supplement to increase brain serotonin, such as tryptophan or L-theanine.
I would also strongly advise feeding your cat a good-quality canned, frozen or freeze-dried cat food that’s free of corn and other cereals and of additives, especially coloring agents and preservatives. Or try my home-prepared cat food recipe, found on my website (DrFoxOneHealth.com), which has helped improve the health of countless cats over the years.
Good news in MarylandA federal judge has upheld Maryland’s ban on pet stores selling puppies and kittens, which went into effect Jan. 1, and which was protested by store owners and commercial breeders. This is a victory for these animals and for animal rights advocates.
California had been the first state to ban such sales. Several municipalities across the country are initiating similar prohibitions. Opposition also comes from the agricultural sector, which fears such bans make them vulnerable to legislation that could outlaw cruel and polluting factory farms and feedlots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.