Dear Readers: Suzanne Arnold, the director of Australians for Animals, sent me the following urgent message:
“It’s beyond terrifying watching the extent and intensity of fires engulfing Australia. Smoke-filled cities and regions, desperate firefighters struggling to contain fires that are creating their own lightning and thunderstorms.
“Australia is an ancient, dry continent. Climate change is wreaking havoc. Australia’s wildlife has taken the brunt of bushfires and drought. The country is a crematorium for millions of birds, mammals, marsupials, insects, bats and echidnas — all lost. Burned to death or left to die in smoldering forests because there’s no plan to allow rescues when needed. In reality, the death toll is going to be yet another national crisis. Some scientists estimate almost 500 million animals have perished.
“The federal minister for the environment has admitted that 8,000 koalas were burned to death in one area of New South Wales. Bushfires and drought are predicted to continue for months, leaving the koala facing extinction. At a time when female koalas are carrying young on their backs, the fires have had a devastating impact on the next generation. Many females have abandoned their young, since without food, shelter and water, they can’t care for them. Koalas rely on moisture and nutrients from the leaves of eucalyptus. It’s now commonplace to see desperately thirsty koalas come to humans begging for a drink — extraordinary behavior for a wild animal.
“Small wildlife shelters are desperate for funds for koalas and other wildlife. (Fuel) costs are high because of long trips to collect leaves for koalas, or trips to wildlife hospitals. Donations can be made at givenow.com.au/koalacrisis or at PayPal (send to koalacrisis@gmail.com). All funds raised go directly to small shelters with no overhead/ administrative costs for high-paid executives.”
CDC traces disease outbreak
Campylobacter jejuni infections that have sickened at least 30 people (four of whom have been hospitalized) in 13 states were traced to puppies at pet stores, including Petland, the CDC reported.
The CDC suggests thoroughly washing hands after handling puppies, or their food or waste, and ensuring animals get regular veterinary care. (CNN, Dec. 18)
United Feature Syndicate
