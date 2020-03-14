Dear Dr. Fox: My son’s dog, Charlie, a 5-year-old golden retriever, attacks my daughter and me when we visit. He will come over to us all of a sudden and start “humping.” My son yells at Charlie when he does this and makes him stay in his cage.
Charlie only does this with visitors. I am 83 years old and use a walker. I am afraid of being knocked over and hurt. Any advice would be appreciated. H.S., Boynton Beach, Florida
Dear H.S.: Yelling at a dog who is excited when there are visitors and then putting him in a cage is no solution. This will only increase his anxiety and general excitement, which should have been nipped in the bud at an early age with proper socialization and education. Like most young dogs, Charlie should have been taught how to behave around visitors and exercise self-control.
I am sure you feel like you are being attacked, but this is normal, playful, non-aggressive canine behavior, which will wane once he gets over the excitement of your arrival and that of other visitors. Your son should not yell and cage Charlie, but at least make an effort to leash-train him to sit and stay, and to have him restrained on the leash when visitors come, until his excitement subsides. Such over-arousal makes me wonder how much attention, physical activity and stimulation Charlie gets on a regular basis. If he is confined much of the time, then that issue needs to be addressed.
Alternatively, he could be a “perpetual puppy” who wants to play with people whenever the opportunity arises. This can be blamed on both genetics and overly permissive treatment when he was a pup, where he never learned to respect boundaries and not to jump up or engage in playful humping. This can also have an element of social dominance or sexual arousal in some dogs; a certified canine behavioral therapist could help your son achieve better control of Charlie.
Mind your words around dogs
Dogs appear to be able to differentiate between words with slightly different vowel sounds, according to findings published in Biology Letters. Dogs of various breeds were played recordings of people saying six words that varied only by their vowels, and a majority reacted when either the voice or the word changed, meaning “they (might) comprehend more than we give them credit for,” said researcher Holly Root-Gutteridge. (New Scientist, Dec. 4)
