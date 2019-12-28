Dear Dr. Fox: Our son and daughter-in-law have a beautiful female golden retriever who is 4 years old. They also have a 3-year-old son and three cats.
My daughter-in-law has read about canine depression and is convinced the dog is depressed because she is sometimes indifferent about eating, and just seems to hang around a lot “looking sad.”
At our home, which the dog visits fairly often, she seems to prefer staying out in our breezeway rather than in the house. We initially kept her out there whenever she came over because we weren’t sure how our cat would respond. We have since discovered they are absolutely fine together, no problems whatsoever, but she keeps attempting to go out there.
Our son is a runner and used to take the dog on runs with him, but he has stopped because he says her energy just seems to flag after a while. He says it might be because she gets too animated and excited at the beginning of the run. He has taken her to work several times, and she’s well-behaved. She even sat calmly through a recent public outdoor fireworks display.
They walk her (or have her walked) at least twice a day and I have walked her as well. After a few seconds of initial animation, such as jumping up, we have her sit quietly for a moment, then put her leash on and she is well-behaved after that.
Can you advise us on further assessment and/or response to the dog’s mood and well-being? M.C., Trumbull, Connecticut
Dear M.C.: Does this dog get out to play with other dogs and have regular opportunities to explore around the neighborhood?
Many in-home dogs seem to be taken for granted and live dispirited, unstimulating lives, spending much of the day sleeping. They are virtually ignored because they are non-demanding of attention, having long given up seeking regular playtime, grooming and outdoor activities.
This may not be true in the case of your son and daughter-in-law’s dog; indeed, some dogs, especially golden retrievers, are super-mellow and actually need to be encouraged to be more active. Obesity is one issue on the horizon for their dog, and associated arthritis and other health issues.
I would advise a through veterinary checkup, testing for thyroid function and any other underlying issues such as hip dysplasia, which may give the impression that the dog is depressed.
