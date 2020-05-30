A newly described fungal disease is killing salamanders and newts in Europe, and could soon land on U.S. shores from pet-trade-imported amphibians. The disease, chytridiomycosis, invades the skin of salamanders and newts, and is related to another fungus that has been wiping out frog and other amphibian populations around the world.
Dear Dr. Fox: The One Health Initiative team has posted your commentary about the COVID-19 nightmare, and the urgent need to institute a One Health approach and principles — to this current crisis, and to other global public health, comparative medicine and environmental issues, now and in the future. We greatly appreciate your visionary support and advocacy for One Health.
The One Health Initiative autonomous pro bono team was originally established in 2006, and the group’s website, onehealthinitiative.com, has been called “the international clearinghouse for significant One Health information.” It is currently estimated to be accessed each month by thousands of individual visitors from about 150 countries.
Please keep up your longstanding, excellent humanitarian animal welfare efforts. Bruce Kaplan, DVM, Dipl. AVES (Hon.); Content Manager/Editor, One Health Initiative Website; Co-Founder, One Health Initiative; Sarasota, Florida
Dear Dr. Kaplan: Your words of support for my efforts to inform the public about the importance of a One Health approach are appreciated. The evident lack of any veterinary representation in an advisory capacity in the White House task force is regrettable. This pandemic is certainly a major global crisis, medically and economically, and as Winston Churchill is said to have quipped during the Second World War, “Never let a good crisis go to waste.” An interdisciplinary, One Health approach is indeed called for to facilitate preventive measures for this and future epidemics and pandemics of animal origin, rather than relying on ever-more vaccinations and drugs to treat people, which are costly and not without risk.
I applaud the good work that you and your associates have been doing to expand the concept of health and preventive medicine, which has been too long limited by the anthropocentrism of conventional medicine. I am sending you my latest review of the coronavirus pandemic and my article on the limitations of conventional medicine.
