Dear Dr. Fox: Our yellow Lab will be 13 years old soon and has experienced some incontinence for the past year or so.
This has been treated with Proin (25 mg, twice daily) until recently. Her nightly bladder leakage reappeared, our doctor increased the dosage to 50 mg, twice daily, which worked for a few days. She is having these occurrences again, almost nightly.
Would it be advisable to increase the dosage again, or is there some better alternative? S.W., Forsyth, Missouri
Dear S.W.: I would not increase the dose of Proin for your old dog. Harmful side effects can occur.
I would have the dog checked for cystitis, buy doggy diaper pads, and ask your vet to make up a prescription of DES (diethylstilbestrol). This hormonal replacement, given periodically for a few days, can help many dogs suffering from incontinence, notably, neutered female dogs.
Dear Dr. Fox: Thank you for your recent article about vaccinations.
In 2016, my dog Reilly had a rabies shot; seven days later, he was hospitalized. 2019 comes along; I vaccinate him again, and he is in the hospital again. The doctor said it was not from the vaccination.
Reilly would not eat, and drank very little water. I took him to the vet and they gave him some liquid under the skin. That did not work. The vet said he could stay at his office overnight for half of the $1,600 for a one-night stay at an animal hospital.
Thank you again, your article confirmed that I was not crazy. I hope Reilly makes it this time. P.F., Brick, New Jersey
Dear P.F.: I am disgusted by the response of the veterinarian to your dog’s obvious adverse reaction to the vaccination. You should file a complaint with your state’s Veterinary Board of Examiners and the Better Business Bureau. This veterinarian should at least return all money you have paid out, and read the article posted on my website (drfoxonehealth.com) concerning the risks of vaccinations.
I am not opposed to vaccinations. But when animals (and humans) have adverse reactions, subsequent revaccinations should be questioned. Go to www.ahvma.org to locate a holistic veterinarian in your area who might be willing to provide you with a vaccination waiver indicating that your dog is at risk from the rabies vaccination. A blood titer can be taken to add weight to this document. Your dog may not need to be revaccinated if the prior vaccination is providing adequate protection.
