Dear Dr. Fox: A few years ago, our beautiful, 9-year-old black Lab began turning a bronze color, and now her coat looks really dull and brownish red. The top of her head and her belly have stayed black and shiny. Our vet recommended giving her a supplement called The Missing Link over a year ago, and there has been no improvement. We have also tried different shampoos and conditioners.
Do you have any thoughts on why this has happened, and what we can do to restore her coat? We feed her Authority Chicken and Rice for mature dogs. She has been on thyroid meds for one year, but her coat started turning years before her thyroid was ever checked. Her thyroid was checked in the first place after a Google search on what may have caused a bald patch on her tail. J.V., Springfield, Missouri
Dear J.V.: I always look at what a dog is being fed when faced with any skin/coat issue. Here are the main ingredients in your dog food:
“Deboned Chicken, Chicken Meal, Brown Rice, Corn, Oat Groats, Dried Plain Beet Pulp, Corn Gluten Meal, Brewers Rice, Natural Flavor, Chicken Fat, Fish Oil, Powdered Cellulose, Dried Egg Product.”
Your dog might have some nutrient malabsorption issue, which can cause loss of hair pigment called melanin. My home-prepared dog food might make a difference, along with 6 mg melatonin at night.
Melanin is a pigment produced by tyrosine, whereas melatonin is a neuro-transmitter produced by tryptophan. The more melanin in the hair and skin, the darker they will be. Melatonin is responsible for maintaining sleep/wake cycles, biological rhythms and the modulation and inhibition of melanin synthesis. In addition, melatonin can repair the cells, which have been damaged by stress and disease, and stop the secretion of certain hormones. Also being an antioxidant, melatonin can destroy microorganisms, and thus it is referred to as disease-fighting hormone.
Be sure your dog is given foods rich in tryptophan and tyrosine, notably eggs, cheese, cottage cheese and turkey. But note, some dogs are allergic to eggs, which should always be lightly cooked. These nutrients and others are destroyed by the heat processing of manufactured pet foods, and are deficient in low-grade animal protein ingredients.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.