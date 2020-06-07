Dear Dr. Fox: I have a neighbor who has a dog with a serious skin condition, which seems to be worse every time I see them walking the dog. I am sending photos that I took one day when their daughter was out with the dog. She said her parents never take care of his skin, and she wishes they would take him to the vet. What should I do? This dog is very sweet and is only 6 years old. L.K., via email
Dear L.K.: I applaud your vigilance and concern about this dog. I wish all people were like you and would intervene when there is an animal health and welfare issue, and possible neglect or abuse.
From my impression of the photo you sent, the issue looks like demodectic mange. It could be sarcoptic mange, transmissible to humans, but I do not see signs of scratching, which that skin parasite causes.
Either way, the dog should be taken to a veterinarian because this is an animal health and welfare issue: an evident health problem that the owner has a responsibility to address, and to possibly prevent the skin disease from spreading to others in the home.
Adolescent dogs act like teenage humans
A study published in Biology Letters supports anecdotes that adolescent dogs behave differently than puppies or adult dogs — becoming recalcitrant, much like human teenagers do. Adolescent dogs that displayed stress when separated from caregivers were especially likely to disobey their caregiver but obey a stranger, and findings might mean that dogs are good models for studying human adolescence.
As a parent and animal caregiver, I have always respected the adolescent impulse for independence, encouraging freedom of spirit with boundaries that respect the rights of others. Such respect comes not from sheer discipline or moralistic indoctrination, but from awakening the empathy for others we — and our dogs and other social animals — possess. This is done through various games involving social play and learning to be gentle. Over-indulgence can lead to delinquent and irresponsible adolescents, be they dogs or humans, who have not learned the nature of love.
