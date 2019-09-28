Dear Dr. Fox: I have a 3.5-year-old white purebred Pomeranian. He is 7 pounds.
About a year ago, he started losing hair — not the long outer hairs, but the short ones underneath. I heard of a remedy of coconut oil mixed with oil of oregano, which I tried, and I thought the hair was coming back in. I then went to a vet dermatologist who said “stop that, just give him melatonin.” No results, as I expected.
Now, six months later, I am back to the coconut and oregano treatment, but nothing is happening now. I believe the hair has been gone too long.
Anything you can tell me to try? L.J., Fort Myers, Fla.
Dear L.J.: Your little dog has a condition that will not be helped, to my knowledge, with coconut oil.
Melatonin may help in some forms of this alopecia. A daily supplement of vitamin D (200 IUs) or a few drops of cod liver oil may help, after a few weeks.
Your dog probably has alopecia X (AX), which is a hereditary condition that primarily affects Pomeranians and causes truncal alopecia and skin hyperpigmentation. To date, AX’s etiology remains unknown, although altered sex-hormone metabolism has been suggested as an underlying cause.
Dear Dr. Fox: We had to take our Doberman back to the vet after she was spayed because some stitches had come out and there was a bit of blood.
The vet put in fresh sutures, put her on antibiotics and gave her tramadol for pain and discomfort. It made her so restless and agitated. She would lie down and try to rest, then get up again, and sometimes she stumbled. So I took her off it, and she is doing better.
What is your opinion? G.K., Minneapolis, Minn.
Dear G.K.: This tramadol issue has come up before in my column. Some years ago, I used it on one of our dogs, with the same disturbing side effects, including rapid heart rate and anxiety. Recent reports in the veterinary literature indicate that this drug should not be given to dogs because it is not an effective analgesic.
As for the antibiotic prescription: If the surgical lesion was sterile and the dog had a normal body temperature, other than application of a topical antibiotic, an oral prescription was probably unwarranted. Both the veterinary and medical professions are adopting the precautionary principle with regard to antibiotic use because of overuse, especially by the livestock industry and the rapid evolution of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
