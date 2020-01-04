Dear Dr. Fox: I am greatly moved by your concerns and perceptions presented in your book “Dog Body, Dog Mind.” I was blessed to have 13 years with my Corgi-dox mix; our relationship grew until the time she went to Heaven, changing my life.
Her name is Ruthie Ann Marie Grace. I’m writing a book about our experiences. She got my socks, leash, hat, keys and shoes every day before leaving the house. We hiked, did agility, nose work and so much more. I tried to fulfill her breed potential, making her a happy and fulfilled dog.
I wasn’t prepared for her death. Vets can help more by instructing us better on how to say goodbye. G.N., San Dimas, California
Dear G.N.: I am glad that you enjoyed my book about dogs.
You may also enjoy “Animals and Nature First,” which opens many doors for those seeking more information about animals’ well-being and what we can do to improve their welfare and protection. We owe them no less.
We usually outlive our dogs, and the final gift of their departure is the realization of how deeply that bond with another species was: a gift indeed, measured by the intensity of our grieving. Those who have never had such a heart-centered relationship with another species have difficulty understanding and empathizing. Most veterinarians are extremely understanding, and some will shed tears with the owners when they have to euthanize their animals or when they die naturally. This is one of the stresses of being a veterinarian, and can lead to compassion fatigue and burnout.
Dear Dr. Fox: You write about mercury being a problem for cats, especially when they are fed seafoods like tuna. Where does this mercury come from? Stopping the source may be the solution. Y.McF., Fort Myers, Florida
Dear Y.McF.: Mercury can cause birth defects, cancer and brain-development disorders in humans and other animals. It accumulates in the bodies of fish when bigger fish eat smaller ones that are contaminated with this toxin (a process called bioaccumulation). Major sources of mercury are paper pulp mills that discharge into waterways, and coal-fired power plants that contaminate the air and waterways. The latter also emit lead and arsenic. Mercury (as thimerosal) has also been used as a preservative in vaccines; many health experts sought to outlaw thimerosal, for good reason.
