Dear Dr. Fox: Thank you for your article about the horrific decision of the Westminster dog show to award an inbred English bulldog with Best in Show.
I am an avid dog rescuer, and delete friends when they buy French bulldogs, Labradoodles etc. My adopted dogs are my life. I’m a semi-pro paddleboarder, and I paddleboard with my rescues and use it to bond with them. They learn to trust me early on, and they always love it. I also pick the neediest, most decrepit ones that no one else wants. I currently have a 150-pound mix rescued from a bad breeding situation and an 18-year-old pit bull I bought from a homeless man in New York.
My question to you is: Do you think it would ever be possible, in any country, to completely ban the breeding of dogs until the shelter population is culled down? Maybe just for certain breeds that are so horribly overbred? J.L., Pine Beach, New Jersey
Dear J.L.: It is a challenge on many fronts to change public taste, especially when it comes to the issue of various breeds of dogs and cats who suffer from genetic deformities, endure a lower quality of life and mean considerable expense for veterinary treatment for a variety of health issues.
In the U.K., the British Veterinary Association is confronting drug, pet food and other companies about their use of certain breeds with brachycephaly, and related health issues, to advertise products on TV and other media. The group is also discouraging use of these breeds in movies and television shows.
Breed popularity can also be reduced through public education. Indeed, in many communities and circles here in the U.S., it is now considered “cool” to take in a rescued dog from the local shelter rather than purchase a particular breed or “designer” variety. Also, in some communities, pet stores are prohibited from selling pups from commercial puppy mill breeders, and can only sell dogs and puppies that come from local animal shelters.
Dogs for mental health
Children younger than 13 who have a dog at home might be less likely than their peers who don’t have a dog to develop schizophrenia, particularly if dog exposure occurs before age 3, researchers reported in PLOS One.
The researchers say more studies are needed, but the phenomenon could be explained by immune system changes that occur with childhood exposure to pets. (Dec. 19)
