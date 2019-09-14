Dear Readers: Babies who have regular exposure to livestock have more diverse gut microbe communities than their urban counterparts, according to a study published in Frontiers in Immunology that confirms previous findings.
When microbes from the rural babies’ fecal samples were inserted into piglets kept in a germ-free lab, the piglets developed more robust lymphoid and myeloid immune cells than piglets that received urban babies’ gut microbes. (Bangor Daily News, Aug. 5)
This kind of research underscores the benefits of getting children outdoors and exposed to soil and vegetation, where many of these beneficial bacteria can be found. These good bacteria also get in and on the dogs in our homes when they get to run in natural places, rather than mowed and chemical-treated municipal parks and playgrounds.
So-called petting zoos are seasonally popular, especially at state fairs, and are a good source of potentially beneficial bacteria for children. But they should be avoided by the immune-compromised, and every animal should have a veterinary certificate of sound health and be free of any communicable diseases such as harmful strains of salmonella and E. coli.
Dear Dr. Fox: I’m 66 years old and a life learner; your column is a daily source of education for me. I’m a pet owner, but your advice goes well beyond this, advocating for environmental and wildlife concerns. Keep it up. B.C.S., Nassau, Bahamas
Dear B.C.S.: Thanks for your encouraging words. I do get occasional letters from readers who do not like the “political” content of some of my syndicated columns. But what I call “biopolitics” is a central aspect of animal health and well-being, just as bioethics links us to a more responsible and humane environmental and planetary stewardship.
