Dear Dr. Fox: I continue to be confused on the issue of vaccinations. Over the years, I have had three dogs and two cats, all of whom lived healthy lives to at least 16 years of age.
Each year when I received a postcard from my veterinarian that my pets were due for their annual vaccinations, I dutifully scheduled an appointment.
I now own three kittens that each came from dire and desperate conditions. I took all three into the vet for examinations and vaccinations, including follow-up vaccinations at intervals, which I understand are common for young animals. All three kittens are healthy, exclusively indoor cats.
They are due for their annual examinations and vaccinations, one of which is rabies, which I understand and support. It is the other annual vaccinations that I question: annual distemper and “boosters.” Are these necessary? Some articles suggest that they are not. Some people have suggested that these vaccinations are unnecessary and unhealthy, if they were vaccinated as kittens.
Could you provide some guidance on this issue? R.F., Frostburg, Md.
Dear R.F.: I appreciate your concern, since vaccinations are of value in preventing various diseases, and yet there are legitimate concerns about possible harmful consequences, so-called vaccinoses. There is little consensus with regard to optimal protocols, and also about what to do about revaccination when animals have adverse reactions. There is also the fact that the vaccination needs for cats who never go outdoors are quite different from indoor-outdoor cats.
Check the vaccination protocols posted on my website (drfoxonehealth.com: go to Articles at the top, then click on CATS). So long as young cats have had all their “core” vaccinations by 1 year of age and are never outdoors, revaccinations, with the exception of legally mandated anti-rabies vaccination every year, are not warranted, in my opinion. The cats should have annual wellness examinations, ideally, by a veterinarian who does house calls.
Some practices may refuse to see cats who are not up to date on their vaccinations because of the risk of exposure to other cats coming to the hospital who may be diseased. For good measure, be sure your kittens have been tested for feline immunodeficiency virus and feline leukemia virus.
