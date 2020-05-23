Dear Dr. Fox: We have noticed a change in our pets’ behavior during this “stay at home” period, and have talked to others who say the same. Our cat is more vocal and always wants to be near us, whereas prior to this time, he tended to be more independent.
Are there any studies being done, or explanations for this change in behavior? P.K., Danbury, Connecticut
Dear P.K.: Yes indeed, some readers like you have noted changes in their cats’ and dogs’ behavior during the pandemic lockdown. I would like to hear from other readers about how their animal companions are responding to people being at home all day, especially the children who would normally be at school. Some cats may miss their solitude and go find a quiet space in the home, while others, like yours, become more sociable. Many dogs are enjoying longer and more frequent walks and jogs.
But I have two fears: first, that pets are being given more treats during this time, just as some people are eating more snacks and watching more TV. All things in moderation. My second concern is that when people get back to working out of the home, and children are back at school, many animals will miss the stimulation and may develop separation anxiety. Hiring a pet sitter or dog walker once people get out again may help animals adjust to being alone most of the day. Check out Pet Sitters International (petsit.com) to find such help in your area.
There are also many dogs and cats who were adopted from shelters at the beginning of the pandemic shutdown. Some of these new pet owners are well-intentioned but ill-prepared, in terms of knowing how to care for their animals properly, and also in terms of finances, so many animals may be returned to shelters or abandoned.
Dr. John Howe, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, has stated that pets might be overwhelmed by the extra attention as people stay home during the pandemic, and that they need a place where they can be left alone, particularly in homes with small children. “It can be over-whelming for pets when kids are home all the time, especially infants and toddlers. Which is why they should never be left alone with the pet, not even for 30 seconds,” Howe said, adding that “even the nicest dog in the world can bite.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.