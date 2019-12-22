Dear Dr. Fox: I am looking for any help for my 22-month-old cocker spaniel. He is my baby, but now I am afraid of him.
I gave him Bravecto one week ago, and he has become very aggressive and has attacked everyone in the house. He went directly after my grandson’s face. He appears fearful and confused at times.
This pill lasts three months. What can I do to help him and get through the next months? I cannot have family over for the holidays. Is there a detox protocol or anything I can do? Y.H., Fort Myers, Florida
Dear Y.H.: This is a most distressing side effect of this widely used insecticide, which is a neurotoxin and should not be given to dogs, in my opinion. Some dogs will panic when they have a strange odor put on them, and show fear and defensive aggression when they experience side effects such as muscle tremors and coordination problems.
There is also a condition known as cocker hysteria, which the drug may have triggered in a susceptible dog like yours.
I would have the vet check his thyroid function and prescribe him a low dose of Valium for five to seven days. Keep your dog quiet, with no visitors, and give him 250 mg each of milk thistle, vitamin E and vitamin B complex to help his liver detoxify the Bravecto.
Another veterinarian I consulted, Dr. Ava Frick, suggested an alternative to Valium: the natural herb Valerian (namely, the Valerian Complex supplement from the Australian brand MediHerb), which can often reduce the amount of anticonvulsants and sedatives dogs are on. You could also give the dog calcium and magnesium to help calm the nerves.
Keep me posted. This is an unusual side effect of this drug, and I would like to hear from readers with similar experiences.
For details about the risks of these insecticides in our animal companions, check my website (drfoxonehealth.com) for the article entitled “Companion Animal Risks of Flea and Tick Insecticides.”
