Dear Dr. Fox: I have a 4-year-old rescue Chihuahua that habitually chews her nails. I have tried applying Bitter Apple, but it’s only a short-term deterrent.
After we brought her home, I established a routine of trimming/filing her nails usually weekly, hoping to get the overgrown quick to retreat and break her of the chewing habit.
I recently trimmed her nails, but later noticed that she has chewed several down to the quick. She was left alone for only two hours this week, but I have also caught her chewing when we are together. When I say “No chewing,” she puts her ears down and ducks her head, so she knows better. When we do leave her, she is behind a pet gate in our laundry room with a potty pad and her fleece-lined cave bed. She gets in her bed, lets me cover her up and shows no sign of being stressed, so I do not think the nail-chewing is due to separation anxiety.
I am not inexperienced in pet care. Our vet has referred clients to me for Maltese grooming advice and for training dogs to use indoor potty pads. Gabby’s nail-chewing habit has me stumped. Any suggestions you have will be appreciated. M.H., Tulsa, Oklahoma
Dear M.H.: Nail-biting and chewing is generally an anxiety-triggered and anxiety-relieving behavior seen in humans, dogs and other animals.
I put this kind of behavior in the stress-related, obsessive-compulsive category. These habits have a life of their own once they become established. Such bad habits can lead to secondary bacterial and fungal skin infections between the toes in many dogs.
Soaking Gabby’s paws in apple cider vinegar for a few minutes, then drying them off, would be Step 1. No more nail trimming for a while. Then go outdoors for physical activity, and indoors, engage with squeaky chew-toys and any activity that helps redirect your dog’s attention. Wrapping the dog in a light towel so she cannot reach her paws easily while you are together on the sofa might help both of you relax.
The best step to take, which you can discuss with your veterinarian, is a short course of treatment with Prozac to elevate feel-good brain serotonin. I would combine this with twice-daily massage therapy, as per my book “The Healing Touch for Dogs.” If the Prozac does not work, then I would try CBD, but not all veterinarians are prescribing cannabinoids for their animal patients.
