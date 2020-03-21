Dear Dr. Fox: My 12-year-old, 25-pound, part-Chinese-crested rescue was diagnosed with pancreatitis. The ultrasound shows that he has had this for a while, and just recently had an acute attack. He was on fluids for three days. My dog has a very sensitive stomach and takes famotidine twice a day. He also has had anxiety issues.
I have cooked for him for 11 years, and he also eats about 5 ounces of Hill’s Prescription i/d Low Fat dry food daily. His blood work has always come out looking good.
They now want me to feed him Hill’s Prescription i/d Low Fat canned food, in addition to the dry. His prior diet consisted of chicken (which I now boil), sweet potatoes (mashed without skin) and crushed peas. The specialist said I could give him some low-fat cottage cheese and sprinkle just a bit of no-salt-added chicken broth.
I’m trying to limit his food types. I was told to almost eliminate fat and sugar from his diet. My question to you is: Can I continue with the cooked food, and secondly give him canned and dry food?
Also, before his attack, he ate bully sticks. Do you think he could have those again? He had surgery three years ago for dry eye, and besides loving the bully sticks, they really help wet his eyes. We also give him omega-3 supplements for his joints, a probiotic and a chewable B vitamin for anxiety. I was told that we can resume these in a few weeks. J.Q., Lake Worth, Florida
Dear J.Q.: Bully sticks have some risk of salmonella, and the risk is worse with pigs’ ears. Chicken can be very fatty, even when boiled, and tends to be inflammatory; the same for dry dog kibble.
I would transition to boiled turkey meat, which can have a calming effect from the tryptophan. I would add some fiber, such as organic oatmeal, amaranth or quinoa, about a tablespoon per serving, plus a teaspoon of grated carrots or blueberries. Give him three or four small meals daily. Good-quality probiotics, which should be found in refrigerated section of the store, can help with digestive and pancreatic problems, so double-check the probiotics you are giving to your dog. Incidentally, those containing Bifidobacterium longum NCC3001 can help reduce anxiety in humans.
Before bedtime, give your dog 3 to 6 milligrams of melatonin and 50 milligrams L-theanine. The latter has a calming effect, and melatonin also acts as a beneficial antioxidant.
