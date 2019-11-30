Dear Dr. Fox: In need of a house cat, we got one from the cages at a large, national retail pet store: an unusually light-colored female tabby cat.
We discovered that the cat was obese, and was being fed Diamond dry diet cat food; she also had sensitive skin and suffered respiratory irritation. Periodically, she would stop eating and be afflicted by vomiting and diarrhea. Though spayed, she also had discharge from her vulva, which she seemed unable to keep clean.
Our vet couldn’t really identify the problem, despite blood tests and the administration of antibiotics. The vet did prescribe prescription food for sensitive skin. Eventually, we began to suspect diet when the prescription cat food produced a significant improvement. We gave her supplements, too: Fortiflora and Tomlyn Immune Support. When the cat started to refuse the prescription food, we transitioned to Fancy Feast.
On reading your recent advice to another cat owner, we exchanged Fancy Feast for the Wellness brand of minced turkey, which we offer in several small portions, morning and evening. At other times, the cat is free to eat from a bowl of Meow Mix dry food that she seems to like; she wouldn’t touch the Wellness grain-free dry food.
After two years, we have a different cat. She appears a lot darker now that she’s thinner, since we don’t see her undercoat. She is trim, alert, active, bright-eyed and has a shiny, healthy-looking coat. There is no sign of skin or respiratory irritation, and no more unpleasant discharge.
Though not a lap cat, she is more amenable to petting now, and will come to sit close and rest her head on my thigh when I am sitting on the couch.
It was an expensive rescue that the cat desperately needed. All her troubles seem due to poor diet and long captivity in a small cage. And though Wellness is more expensive than Fancy Feast, she is eating much less, between three and six ounces daily. A.S., Tulsa, Oklahoma
Dear A.S.: I hope all readers who have cats will take note of your important letter: a testimony of how dry kibble makes cats very ill with multiple health problems. Also, the veterinarian who first attended to your rescued cat should have suggested a wholesome diet and supplements to combat her various woes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.