Dear Dr. Fox: My cat Moxie is a 4-year-old neutered, flea-free indoor cat. At age 6 months, he began to chew and scratch and lose hair. After a diet change, which made no difference, a blood test found him allergic to wool, cotton, grass and people.
For more than a year, I gave him shots for the allergies, and he also received steroid shots as necessary during that time. The allergy shots made no difference, and were difficult to give. Moxie is a rescue kitty with strong self-protection skills and, at times, a vengeful attitude.
We then tried Apoquel, which gave him no relief. For the past year, he has needed a steroid shot every four to five weeks.
Can you suggest something that might help Moxie and wean him off the need for steroids? M.S., Jacksonville, Florida
Dear M.S.: You have a challenging situation with your cat.
The allergy testing, even finding an allergy to humans, is but one indicator of some disruption of how your cat’s body responds to foreign proteins/allergens. Suppressing that response with steroids or drugs like Apoquel can help in some instances, potentially harmful side effects from long-term treatment notwithstanding.
Stress can influence how the immune system functions, as can underlying infections such as feline immunodeficiency, leukemia or herpes virus, and in older cats, thyroid disease. General discomfort, fear and anxiety can lead to excessive grooming and fur-pulling in cats. That was the case with our new cat, Fanny, who stopped self-mutilating once she adapted to enjoying life indoors after more than a year fending for herself outside.
I understand that Moxie can be difficult to medicate orally, and could be allergic to other proteins in whatever you feed him. I would try to transition him to my home-prepared cat food with known ingredients. A few drops of fish oil and local bee pollen given with the food, beginning with a minute amount since cats are so finicky, may help. Also, many cats like catnip, which can have a calming effect; I would start the day with some good-quality dried herb or a little tincture in the food. It is the equivalent of Valium for cats, though not all cats accept it. In addition, 3 mg of melatonin, crushed into the last meal at night, may help. Ideally, cats should have six to eight small meals a day, each about 1 teaspoon of moist food, think mouse-sized.
