Dear Dr. Fox: I have a general question about dogs.
When you or I go to see our doctor, the first thing done is to have your blood pressure taken. So, do dogs suffer from high blood pressure?
In all the times I have taken my dog to a vet, blood pressure is never mentioned nor taken in any way. I am just curious, and would like to see your response. L.J., Danbury, Connecticut
Dear L.J.: I am glad that you asked because, especially with human medicine and the rising costs of general health care, one should be aware of which tests are necessary and which are frivolous or merely profit-driven. Taking cats’ and dogs’ blood pressures is a relatively recent addition to the general wellness examination. As with humans, taking animals’ blood pressure can give valuable information, especially for older animals, which could save their lives.
Both cats and dogs can have heart attacks and strokes with high blood pressure, often associated with chronic kidney disease, for instance, and both species respond well to the kinds of medicines used in human patients to help control blood pressure. Low-salt diets are important for all species with hypertension.
Dear Dr. Fox: One of our cats, Greg, has developed acne, by the looks of it, on his chin. It has gotten better over the past two weeks, and his hair loss/scabbing has decreased, but it is still an irritant for him. Any advice would be appreciated. J.F. Maple Grove, Minnesota
Dear J.F.: Your diagnosis of feline acne is correct, judging by the photos you sent. This condition is quite common, and the first step is to cut the fur close to help keep the inflamed area dry between treatments. Applying aloe vera gel for five to 10 days, twice daily, or a hydrosol of diluted tea tree oil, can work wonders. Conventional treatment with corticosteroid and antibiotic cream is also effective.
Cats have scent glands and sebaceous glands around the chin and cheek areas, and lots of bacteria live naturally on the skin surface. What causes this condition may or may not be hormonal, or a dietary lack of some nutrients, especially the essential fatty acids found in fish oil that are lacking in dry kibble. Some cats also develop chin lesions when plastic food and water bowls are replaced with ceramic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.