Dear Dr. Fox: In the next few days, I plan to adopt a 4-year-old female beagle from a local animal shelter. She is currently living in a foster home, and the foster mom has told me that within five minutes of starting a car trip, the dog gets carsick. We live about 45 minutes from the animal shelter. Is there anything I can do to help her until I can get her home to my local vet? Even once I get her home, the trip to our vet will take at least five or 10 minutes.
I can clean up the mess in the car; I just hate to see her upset. I don’t know if the shelter vet will prescribe anything for this, since she will no longer be in their care. Is there anything homeopathic that I can give her? L.W., High Point, N.C.
Dear L.W.: Good for you for adopting a dog in need of a loving home.
One form of carsickness is more due to anxiety than motion-invoked nausea. Spray your car with an emulsion of oil of lavender, and have a few drops of essential oil of lavender on a bandanna around the dog’s neck before putting her in the car. One-half of a human Dramamine pill may help, given a half-hour beforehand.
SARS-COV-2 test is ready
Idexx Laboratories tested thousands of samples from dogs and cats while validating a veterinary test for the novel coronavirus spreading among humans. The company found no positive results in samples from either species. Company leaders said the tests would be available if it becomes clear that it is clinically relevant to test pets. (Portland, Maine Press Herald, March 13)
Shelter-cat care
A study by Dutch researchers posted in the British Veterinary Association journal, the Veterinary Record, showed that cats in shelters adapt faster to being caged, and show a significantly faster decrease in signs of stress, if provided with cardboard boxes with a small opening to hide in. While both groups lost equal amounts of weight under the stress of being caged in a shelter, the authors concluded that since hiding boxes reduce behavioral stress, they should be provided for all cats. (W. van der Leij and associates, “Hiding boxes reduce behavioral stress in shelter-housed cats,” PLoSONE 2019)
I think this would also help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, because stress can impair the immune system and make cats more susceptible to such infections, which are common in animal shelters.
