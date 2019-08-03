Dear Dr. Fox: I am concerned about asthma.
My two children are suffering this summer and are on medication, and our cat has been to the vet, as well. The vet says it is common in cats, and gave her a shot of long-acting cortisone, which has helped.
What preventive measures do you suggest? R.K., Arlington, Va.
Dear R.K.: Cats are much more susceptible to asthma than dogs, but small dogs are more vulnerable than larger breeds.
Allergens that can trigger an attack include smoke (from tobacco, fireplaces and wood stoves), household cleaners, air fresheners or deodorizers, perfumes, air pollution, airborne pollen, mold spores, pesticides, fertilizers and cat litter dust. Some animals are allergic to human dander and dust mites in the home.
Changing air filters in centrally heated and cooled homes regularly, and the use of air ionizers, can help reduce in-home allergens. Combine these with regular vacuuming with a machine equipped with a good filter that does not blow small particles back out into the room.
In many communities prone to thermal inversions — where cold air traps warmer air below, causing microparticle and chemical pollutants to accumulate — many people and their animal companions prone to asthma and allergies really suffer.
Dear Dr. Fox: Our cat, Cashmere, is eating, licking and chewing everything in sight — paper, walls, tile, people, plastic, you name it. We can’t keep these things from him. Of course, he vomits a lot. Is there a name and cure for this affliction? R.C., Fargo, N.D.
Dear R.C.: Your cat’s condition is called pica, for which there can be many reasons.
A full wellness evaluation is called for with a veterinarian. Your cat could have a chronic inflammatory bowel problem, internal parasites, early-stage thyroid disease or lymphatic cancer. In some instances, boredom or anxiety is a factor, or nutritional deficiency as from lack of roughage in the diet or too much, or too little quality protein and fats.
Let me know what the veterinarian comes up with and how effective the treatment is. As a first step, I would feed five small meals daily of a good-quality, grain-free canned cat food. Also, incorporate lots of active playtime in the evening.