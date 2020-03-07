Dear Dr. Fox: I have a 10-year-old Yorkie who scratches and acts like she’s being bitten, but no fleas are on her that I can see. She chews her feet constantly, too.
In a recent column, you said this could be allergies. How do I know what she’s allergic to? The vet put her on Apoquel, but it doesn’t seem to help a lot. The vet did no tests, just put her on the medicine. It’s not helping; maybe takes the edge off a bit.
She also gets crusty little sores on her back, they gave me Douxo shampoo for it. This is all new within the last three years. Help, B.O., Sand Springs, Oklahoma
Dear B.O.: I am afraid your little dog is probably a victim of substandard veterinary services, though she’s not alone. Many veterinarians here and in Europe are prescribing Apoquel and Cytopoint for dogs with symptoms like yours.
Regrettably, these two drugs that suppress the immune system, sometimes catastrophically, are the new steroid quick-fix that many veterinarians, including dermatology specialists, widely prescribe.
A quick online search reveals the potential danger. One piece of evidence is a letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to the manufacturer, Zoetis, essentially confronting the inadequate labeling of this immune system-suppressing drug and its potentially harmful, even fatal, consequences. See the letter at fda.gov/media/113909/download.
I have also received several letters from other readers whose dogs have developed adverse reactions to this drug. The crusty sores that developed on your dog’s back are probably due to this medicine.
I am disgusted that the veterinarian attending to your dog did not address diet and possible food intolerances or allergies, or potential allergens in the dog’s environment. I highly recommend you take your dog off this medication and try my home-prepared dog food diet, posted on my website, with half the grain content for small dogs like yours. And go to ahvma.org to find your nearest holistic veterinary practitioner.
Dietary supplements are very helpful for dogs with so-called atopic dermatitis, the dermatological problem your dog has been diagnosed with and improperly treated for, notably good-quality fish oil (not krill) and vitamin D3.
